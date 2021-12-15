Shad Kee Foster

June 03, 1943 - December 10, 2021

Mr. Shad Kee Foster passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls, Montana. Shad was born on June 03, 1943 in Wilford, Idaho, and raised in Parker, Idaho where he spent his youth working on his father's farm and helping his dad on the milk route. He was the son of Charles W. and Ina Luciele (Searle) Foster.

Shad was educated in Parker, Idaho and graduated from South Fremont High School in St. Anthony, Idaho. He went on to earn his Associates Degree in electronics from Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. During college, he worked for the United States Forrest Service. Following college, Shad went to work for Litton Industries in Salt Lake City, Utah. He left Utah and relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was employed by E.G.& G. He returned to Idaho in 1970 to work for INEL and Argonne National Labs before moving his family to Butte, America in 1978. He was employed by MERDI and MSE, from where he retired in 2009. During his career, which spanned almost 50 years, Shad was appointed twice by Governor Brian Schweitzer to serve on the State Licensing Board. He also served on the Butte-Silver Bow Planning Commission. Throughout his career, he was a hard worker and a great provider for his family.

On September 27, 1963, he married Marsha Lee Davis in Parker, Idaho. They were blessed with four sons: Trent, Brett, Judd, and his son Mitch, by whom he was preceded in death.

An avid outdoorsman, Shad enjoyed fishing with his buddies Doc Silva and Mike Tuck. He loved tying his own flies. His life revolved around the three F's; friends, fishing, and family. The greatest joy of Shad's life was his family. He enjoyed time spent with his sons, hunting or fishing, or watching his kids and grandkids during their activities.

In addition to his son, Mitch, Shad was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Rick Foster, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Warren and Deon Davis. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marsha; his sons and daughter-in-law, Trent and Christy Foster, Brett Foster, and Judd Foster; and his grandchildren, Davis and Cole Foster. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Kent Foster, Kippie Adams, Sharla (Dallas) Bradley, and Cheryl (Jerry) Henderson; numerous nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Trudy Foster, his sister-in-law Dana (Norm) Bombard and special nephew Robert Davis; and his lifelong friends, Terry Walker, Doc Jim Silva, and Mike Tuck.

Friends may call on Saturday after 10:00 am in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Memorial Services will be conducted at 11:00 am. Interment will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 1:00 PM in the Davis Family Plot in Teton-Newdale Cemetery, located in Teton, Idaho.