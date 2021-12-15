Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shad Kee Foster
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Shad Kee Foster

June 03, 1943 - December 10, 2021

Mr. Shad Kee Foster passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls, Montana. Shad was born on June 03, 1943 in Wilford, Idaho, and raised in Parker, Idaho where he spent his youth working on his father's farm and helping his dad on the milk route. He was the son of Charles W. and Ina Luciele (Searle) Foster.

Shad was educated in Parker, Idaho and graduated from South Fremont High School in St. Anthony, Idaho. He went on to earn his Associates Degree in electronics from Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. During college, he worked for the United States Forrest Service. Following college, Shad went to work for Litton Industries in Salt Lake City, Utah. He left Utah and relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was employed by E.G.& G. He returned to Idaho in 1970 to work for INEL and Argonne National Labs before moving his family to Butte, America in 1978. He was employed by MERDI and MSE, from where he retired in 2009. During his career, which spanned almost 50 years, Shad was appointed twice by Governor Brian Schweitzer to serve on the State Licensing Board. He also served on the Butte-Silver Bow Planning Commission. Throughout his career, he was a hard worker and a great provider for his family.

On September 27, 1963, he married Marsha Lee Davis in Parker, Idaho. They were blessed with four sons: Trent, Brett, Judd, and his son Mitch, by whom he was preceded in death.

An avid outdoorsman, Shad enjoyed fishing with his buddies Doc Silva and Mike Tuck. He loved tying his own flies. His life revolved around the three F's; friends, fishing, and family. The greatest joy of Shad's life was his family. He enjoyed time spent with his sons, hunting or fishing, or watching his kids and grandkids during their activities.

In addition to his son, Mitch, Shad was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Rick Foster, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Warren and Deon Davis. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marsha; his sons and daughter-in-law, Trent and Christy Foster, Brett Foster, and Judd Foster; and his grandchildren, Davis and Cole Foster. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Kent Foster, Kippie Adams, Sharla (Dallas) Bradley, and Cheryl (Jerry) Henderson; numerous nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Trudy Foster, his sister-in-law Dana (Norm) Bombard and special nephew Robert Davis; and his lifelong friends, Terry Walker, Doc Jim Silva, and Mike Tuck.

Friends may call on Saturday after 10:00 am in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Memorial Services will be conducted at 11:00 am. Interment will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 1:00 PM in the Davis Family Plot in Teton-Newdale Cemetery, located in Teton, Idaho.


Published by The Montana Standard from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT
Dec
20
Interment
1:00p.m.
Teton-Newdale Cemetery,
Davis Family Plot, Teton, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Dear Marsha, Trent, Brett, and Judd,

We were so shocked and sorry to hear of Shad's passing. Had we known about it sooner than last night (12/20/21), we would have been at the burial in Teton. We're so sorry to have missed it. Shad was such a great person to be around, always laughing, teasing, and having fun! Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May you find comfort and peace in the wonderful memories you made together as a family.

Our Love,
Jon, Toni, and Family
Toni Crapo
Family
December 22, 2021
All of your family are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless.
Sharon P
December 20, 2021
to the family of Mr. Foster Shad was such a true gentleman and a friend besides my boss. my deepest condolences Ron KINDRED
ronald v kindred
December 18, 2021
Sending my hugs and prayers and you are always in my thoughts. Love you my dear friend
Joyce Kramer
December 18, 2021
We are sorry to hear about Shad. He is a bright spot in our hearts. Such a short time ago we were singing at his retirement.
Dave and Nancy
Friend
December 16, 2021
Marsha, I was so very sorry to hear about your husband Shad. I pray you find peace and comfort with your many wonderful memories. Joan
Joan Carelli
December 16, 2021
Marsha, Trent, Brett and Judd, I´m so sorry to see the loss of your husband and father, Shad. May all of your fond memories of him comfort you in the days ahead. I hope and believe that Shad and Mitch are running together on a river somewhere catching all the steelheads there are to catch. You´re all in my thoughts and prayers.
Kevin McMahon
Friend
December 15, 2021
Marsha I am so sorry for your loss. May you find peace in your memories with your family by your side.
Stephanie Shea
December 15, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you, Marsha and family!
Connie Taverna
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results