Dear Marsha, Trent, Brett, and Judd,



We were so shocked and sorry to hear of Shad's passing. Had we known about it sooner than last night (12/20/21), we would have been at the burial in Teton. We're so sorry to have missed it. Shad was such a great person to be around, always laughing, teasing, and having fun! Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May you find comfort and peace in the wonderful memories you made together as a family.



Our Love,

Jon, Toni, and Family

Toni Crapo Family December 22, 2021