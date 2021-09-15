Tami I am so sorry to read about your loss. I remember our sleepovers and your wonderful mom. I know you have many wonderful memories of your mom to carry in your heart!! My prayers to you all. Terri
Terri Burns Hanley
October 12, 2021
Sharon was my god mother. We were just recently reunited because her daughter Tami saw me on Facebook. Sharon and I had many long conversations about our families, our histories, our likes and dislikes and mostly how wonderful it was to get to know each other again. Her cheerful morning texts and her special Snoopy texts brightened my days! We had talked of the day we would meet in person and we were counting on that but life changes on a dime. I am so very sad I didn't get to hug her. She knew I loved her and that's what is important. I will cherish her memory forever. Much love to her beautiful family that she bragged on and loved with all her heart. I am so sorry for your great loss!
Marcia Wood
Friend
September 19, 2021
Thinking of all of you during this difficult time. Love and prayers.
Don and Bev Ogolin
September 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. I worked with her at Penneys and she was such a kind soul.
Fred Sullivan
September 15, 2021
Dear Tami, Bill, and Michelle,
What a beautiful woman your mom was! I have such fond memories of her. I spent every morning at your house when I went to South Central because my dad had to go to work early. Your mom said that I could be dropped off so I didn't have to wait outside in the cold. I watched cartoons every morning (or maybe I was studying) while everyone in the Osborne family got ready.
The last time I saw your mom was at JC Penneys and we loved to talk about all of her grandkids.
(because I had taught several of them) I think of your mom and always picture this tiny little woman always with a big smile. I treasure the memory that I have of one special lady. My sincere thoughts and prayers. Love, Laurie
Laurie Rossberg
September 10, 2021
To Tami, Bill , Michele and the the Osborne family. Darryl and I were so saddened by the sudden loss of one of our oldest friends. Our memories with Sharon and Bill go back to High School while living in Butte. We remember the great times spent at weddings, birthdays parties camping , and other happy occasions. We will always remember the fun time with Tami and Sharon here in the Villages´s on here 80th birthday. We will miss Sharon´s humorous posts on face book and the weekly phone calls. RIP my friend.
Mary Lou & Darryl Bruno
Friend
September 9, 2021
We are so saddened by the loss of one of oldest friends. We have so many great memories with Sharon and Bill when growing up and living in Butte. We remember the great times with birthdays, weddings, parties and other special occasions. We will miss Sharon´s humorist postings on Facebook and most of all our weekly phone calls. Our prayers are with you.
Darryl and Mary lou Bruno
Friend
September 9, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss You are in our thoughts and prayers
Pat and Patsy Callahan
Friend
September 8, 2021
It´s never easy when we lose our Mom- she is the glue that holds everything in its place. Your Mom Sharon was just that and so much more. Her kindness reached so many people, her laughter made us all giggle, some of the expressions on her face told us exactly what her thoughts were... I´m going to miss her
Prayers for all the family.. may you find strength in the days ahead, comfort in knowing how much she loved her family, and above all Peace.
Debbie Kotan
Friend
September 8, 2021
OZ, Tami, Michele and Osborne family. So sorry to hear about Sharon. She was a beautiful soul and will be missed. God Bless.
Ray Mclaughlin
September 8, 2021
I am so very sorry to read of your mother's passing, such a lil jewel she was - You all are in my thoughts tonight.