Sharon was my god mother. We were just recently reunited because her daughter Tami saw me on Facebook. Sharon and I had many long conversations about our families, our histories, our likes and dislikes and mostly how wonderful it was to get to know each other again. Her cheerful morning texts and her special Snoopy texts brightened my days! We had talked of the day we would meet in person and we were counting on that but life changes on a dime. I am so very sad I didn't get to hug her. She knew I loved her and that's what is important. I will cherish her memory forever. Much love to her beautiful family that she bragged on and loved with all her heart. I am so sorry for your great loss!

Marcia Wood Friend September 19, 2021