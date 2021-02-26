Menu
Sharon L. Higinbotham Simon
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

SHARON L. HIGINBOTHAM SIMON

May 15, 1940 -February 13, 2021

Sharon L. Higinbotham Simon, born May 15, 1940, passed away quietly at home February 13, 2021. She was the daughter of Samuel and Pearl Higinbotham of Anaconda, Montana. It was there she and her brother Fred were raised. It was during her high school years she met her husband to be, John E. Simon. After her high school graduation, they married in July 1958 and later moved to Butte to raise their children.

Sharon was the office manager of the family owned sign painting business, Superior Signs. After her husband's retirement, she enjoyed working at Baskin-Robbins and later at Wal-Mart where she explored the work processes of many departments.

Sharon loved reading, playing card games, dancing, hiking, snow skiing, fishing, boating, and camping with family and friends.

She is survived by: her husband John, her daughter Leslie D'Arezzo and son-in-law Sam Marcus of Montana, her son Kevin Simon and daughter-in-law Stephanie Simon, and grandchildren Kaitlyn and Alec Simon of Florida.

Cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled at this time. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
John, I´m very sorry for you´re loss. You´re in my thoughts and prayers. I worked with Sharon at Walmart for many years. She was a wonderful person and will be missed immensely.
Judy whalen
February 27, 2021
