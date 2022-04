Duggan Dolan

DRYNAN - Mrs. Sheila A. (Garvey) Drynan passed away on Thursday morning at her home. Parish Vigil will be recited on Tuesday evening at a time and place to be announced. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 am in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the Montana Standard.