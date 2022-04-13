DRYNAN - Friends of Mrs. Sheila Ann Drynan may call this morning (Wednesday) after 10:00 am in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Published by The Montana Standard on Apr. 13, 2022.
What a caring & loving personal & professional human being. After moving out of Butte, we lost touch.
But remember playing music for her Carroll College nursing reunion.
God bless her, Jim, family & her many friends. May she Rest In Peace.
Harry E Dziak
April 12, 2022
Sending love and prayers to the entire Durban family. Sheila was such a special, classy lady. We loved living across the street! May your strong faith guide you during this time. She is now a beautiful Angel watching over you.
Tony and Lisa Orizotti
Friend
April 12, 2022
Sheila's determination, faith and love of her family helped her recover her speech and language ability following her illness. She was always concerned for others. We still remember the "Yummy Honey Ham"(from Helena) sent to our family so many years ago. We still enjoy her recipe of Swiss Chicken. May memories of all those good times, help you adjust to the loss of your wife, mother and grandmother.God Bless! Sincere Sympathy. Jolene Hunsaker
Jolene Hunsaker
Friend
April 11, 2022
Mike and Stephanie Moodry
April 11, 2022
Ed and Helen Hickey
April 10, 2022
We just loved Shelia and your time spent with us at Angie´s.
My deepest sympathy and Blessings to all of you.
Sincerely Sue Sayers.