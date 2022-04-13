Sheila's determination, faith and love of her family helped her recover her speech and language ability following her illness. She was always concerned for others. We still remember the "Yummy Honey Ham"(from Helena) sent to our family so many years ago. We still enjoy her recipe of Swiss Chicken. May memories of all those good times, help you adjust to the loss of your wife, mother and grandmother.God Bless! Sincere Sympathy. Jolene Hunsaker

Jolene Hunsaker Friend April 11, 2022