Shirley Keil Percival 86

May 31 1934-March 22, 2021

Shirley Percival passed away Monday March 22, 2021 at her daughter's residence. Shirley Lu Lively was born in an upstairs apartment on Park and Montana streets in Butte, Montana on May 31st, 1934. She was the second child born to Leonard and Clara Lively. At the time of Shirley's birth, Leonard was working in a gold mine in Sheridan, Montana. The family lived in Soap Gulch on McCartney Mountain and later lived in Melrose, Montana. Shirley had a great love for horses and spent many days riding her horse Sugar as a young girl.

Shirley attended grade school in Melrose and later graduated from Butte High School in 1952. She went on to graduate from Western Montana College with a teaching degree with a major in Physical Education. Shirley started her teaching career at the Harrison School in Butte then later moved to the Jefferson School. She ended her teaching career at East Junior High where she spent many years teaching health and P.E.

Shirley married Louis Reynolds and had a daughter Shanna. Shirley and Louis later divorced. Shirley married Bob Kiel and they had two daughters. They later divorced. Following retirement, Shirley met and married Don Percival. Together they spent many years enjoying the sunshine in Arizona during the winter months. An avid card player, Shirley enjoyed joining her friends to play bridge and also played in many cribbage tournaments. She loved the game of golf and kicking her heels up on the nearest dance floor. Time spent with her family, doting on her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren brought her a great deal of joy. Shirley never met a stranger. Every person in the world was just a friend that she hadn't met yet.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Leonard Lively, husband Don Percival, daughter Shanna Reynolds, grandson Kiel Podgorski, brother Burr Lively, son-in-law Buck Konola and nephew, Gary Lively.

She is survived by her loving daughters Kim and Jerry Carpenter and Kandace Konola, grandchildren Zak Podgorski (Cicely), Izabella Carpenter, and Kelli Jo Carpenter, great-grandchildren Draxton Melby, Lily Podgorski, Kiely Podgorski, sister-in-law Connie Lively, nieces Susan Ovitt and Christine Lively, nephew Lee Lively. Shirley had a number of other family and friends that she would call and have many wonderful conversations with.

Special thanks to Yvonne Schelin, who was her long-time caregiver and friend and to Frontier Hospice.

Cremation has taken place. Shirley's family will receive friends Friday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Ann Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 o'clock. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.