The Montana Standard
Shirley Keil Percival
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

Shirley Keil Percival 86

May 31 1934-March 22, 2021

Shirley Percival passed away Monday March 22, 2021 at her daughter's residence. Shirley Lu Lively was born in an upstairs apartment on Park and Montana streets in Butte, Montana on May 31st, 1934. She was the second child born to Leonard and Clara Lively. At the time of Shirley's birth, Leonard was working in a gold mine in Sheridan, Montana. The family lived in Soap Gulch on McCartney Mountain and later lived in Melrose, Montana. Shirley had a great love for horses and spent many days riding her horse Sugar as a young girl.

Shirley attended grade school in Melrose and later graduated from Butte High School in 1952. She went on to graduate from Western Montana College with a teaching degree with a major in Physical Education. Shirley started her teaching career at the Harrison School in Butte then later moved to the Jefferson School. She ended her teaching career at East Junior High where she spent many years teaching health and P.E.

Shirley married Louis Reynolds and had a daughter Shanna. Shirley and Louis later divorced. Shirley married Bob Kiel and they had two daughters. They later divorced. Following retirement, Shirley met and married Don Percival. Together they spent many years enjoying the sunshine in Arizona during the winter months. An avid card player, Shirley enjoyed joining her friends to play bridge and also played in many cribbage tournaments. She loved the game of golf and kicking her heels up on the nearest dance floor. Time spent with her family, doting on her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren brought her a great deal of joy. Shirley never met a stranger. Every person in the world was just a friend that she hadn't met yet.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Leonard Lively, husband Don Percival, daughter Shanna Reynolds, grandson Kiel Podgorski, brother Burr Lively, son-in-law Buck Konola and nephew, Gary Lively.

She is survived by her loving daughters Kim and Jerry Carpenter and Kandace Konola, grandchildren Zak Podgorski (Cicely), Izabella Carpenter, and Kelli Jo Carpenter, great-grandchildren Draxton Melby, Lily Podgorski, Kiely Podgorski, sister-in-law Connie Lively, nieces Susan Ovitt and Christine Lively, nephew Lee Lively. Shirley had a number of other family and friends that she would call and have many wonderful conversations with.

Special thanks to Yvonne Schelin, who was her long-time caregiver and friend and to Frontier Hospice.

Cremation has taken place. Shirley's family will receive friends Friday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Ann Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 o'clock. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
MT
Mar
26
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
MT
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Some of my best memories from East Junior High were of Mrs. Keil. She was a wonderful person.
Kathleen
March 31, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss, we can remember the many fun times, and laughter we had over the years.
Rod & Shirley Archer
March 27, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family, I will remember our many times of laughter and her smile over the years. Rest In Peace
Mary Cox
March 27, 2021
Mrs. Kiel's Family, I had the privilege of having Mrs. Kiel as a teacher at East Junior High. She always had a smile for everyone and I thought the world of her. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. If you need anything please let me know.
Connie Fisher
March 27, 2021
You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Deb Acebedo
March 26, 2021
She was such a wonderful teacher. I ran track and she was always there to help me. She invited me and friend of my to her house in Divide. Had a great visit. I use to run into her out dancing. She was a very classy lady. I just love her. I'm very sorry for your loss!! Rest in peace Shirley!
Carol Woods
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss Rest In Peace
Pat and Patsy Callahan
March 25, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of Shirley. I enjoyed the years I had of knowing her and working for her. So loved her smile and laugh. RIP, dear one.
Lana Chevalier
March 25, 2021
