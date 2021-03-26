Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Pervical
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

Wayrynen Richards

PERCIVAL - Funeral mass for Shirley Percival will be celebrated this morning at 11 o'clock in St. Ann Catholic Church.



Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Our deepest sympathy. Shirley was a wonderful person.
Al, Mark and Missy James
March 27, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to you during this difficult time.
Lori Martinich
March 27, 2021
I met Shirley as a kid at the then East Jr High. She had the best smile and i am so happy that she was able to attend our physical education teacher lunch at Fairmont. The stories she rold were clasic.
George Foley
March 26, 2021
I loved Shirley dearly. She had an incredible zest for life. She was a wonderful neighbor to our family and a very special friend to our mom. She was so proud of her two girls and her grand and great grands. Rightfully so, as they are all very special. Rest In Peace dear friend, your footprint here is in all of our hearts. Debbie Shea
Debbie Shea
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results