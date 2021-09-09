Shirley Ann Stringer, 81

September 27, 1939 - September 07, 2021

Shirley Ann Stringer, 81, died at home on Sept 7 surrounded by family. She was born September 27, 1939, in Sparta, Wisconsin, the daughter of Hugh and Emilla Church. She met the love of her life, Lee, in Alameda, CA, during his time in the Navy. They were married on June 21, 1958 and spent 14 days together before Lee shipped out to Midway Island for 14 months. They were blessed to share 63 remarkable years together.

Shirley valued most her role of caring for her husband and four daughters, but also worked outside the home in many different jobs. She spent time working as a maid for the Ramada Inn, the War Bonnet Inn, and the Copper King Inn. She also worked in the kitchen at the Butte Park Royal and provided laundry services for Lydia's Supper Club. The last 10 years of her working life was spent caring for children in her home daycare. She always had a special bond with kids and animals.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 6 sisters, and a grandson 3rd Class Petty Officer Lee Bryant. She is survived by her husband, Lee Stringer, her daughters Debra Bryant, Bonnie (Joe) Sagar, Beth (Jerry) Hauer, LeAnn (Kevin) Winter, grandchildren Amber (Josh) Koski, Cortney (Justin) James, Matthew (Han) Winter, Kelsey Hauer, Elizabeth (Ryan) Marks, Holly Winter, Christian Hauer and 7 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Shirley's life will occur with close family and friends in the future. Special thanks to Becky and Dianna of Compassus for their care and support.