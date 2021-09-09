Menu
Shirley Ann Stringer
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Shirley Ann Stringer, 81

September 27, 1939 - September 07, 2021

Shirley Ann Stringer, 81, died at home on Sept 7 surrounded by family. She was born September 27, 1939, in Sparta, Wisconsin, the daughter of Hugh and Emilla Church. She met the love of her life, Lee, in Alameda, CA, during his time in the Navy. They were married on June 21, 1958 and spent 14 days together before Lee shipped out to Midway Island for 14 months. They were blessed to share 63 remarkable years together.

Shirley valued most her role of caring for her husband and four daughters, but also worked outside the home in many different jobs. She spent time working as a maid for the Ramada Inn, the War Bonnet Inn, and the Copper King Inn. She also worked in the kitchen at the Butte Park Royal and provided laundry services for Lydia's Supper Club. The last 10 years of her working life was spent caring for children in her home daycare. She always had a special bond with kids and animals.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 6 sisters, and a grandson 3rd Class Petty Officer Lee Bryant. She is survived by her husband, Lee Stringer, her daughters Debra Bryant, Bonnie (Joe) Sagar, Beth (Jerry) Hauer, LeAnn (Kevin) Winter, grandchildren Amber (Josh) Koski, Cortney (Justin) James, Matthew (Han) Winter, Kelsey Hauer, Elizabeth (Ryan) Marks, Holly Winter, Christian Hauer and 7 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Shirley's life will occur with close family and friends in the future. Special thanks to Becky and Dianna of Compassus for their care and support.


Published by The Montana Standard from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Lee & family, I am so sorry about Shirley. I remember first meeting her after you were first married. she was such a genuine person. Loved visiting with her. You all are in my prayers.
IDA ALFSON
Family
September 15, 2021
Dearest Lee, Bonnie, Joey and Family, I am so deeply sorry for the passing of Shirley. She was such a wonderful lady and had such a beautiful soul. Her many memories will always be close to your heart and she will always be with you. I will keep all of you in my prayers during this difficult time. All my love, Cindy
Cindy Ambrozic
September 13, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Shirl. She was the light of many lives. She will be dearly missed, You all are in our thoughts and Prayers
Frank and Judy Snellman
Family
September 13, 2021
We were very sad to hear about Shirley´s passing. We were blessed to spend some time with Lee and Shirley over the years while with Joe and Bonnie. Visits with them were always enjoyable and just like being with family. Sending our love and condolences to Shirley´s family and friends.
Stacey & Mike Orobona
Friend
September 12, 2021
I am so sorry you have lost Shirley - but now she has eternal life. May she rest in peace, and may Lee and her girls with their families find peace also. God with you. Shirley was very special.
Julie Buckley
September 11, 2021
Lee and family, Shirley watched me and my little sister Brooke Stordahl when we were little. Even tho I was very young, I will never forget being in your home with such a loving caring person to look out for us! When I was searching for a daycare for my daughter I ended up finding someone like Shirley to care for her and it made my heart happy remembering Shirley. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers!
Jade Sprague (Stordahl)
Friend
September 10, 2021
Lee & family, Dan told me this AM about Shirleys passing. I know it´s never easy even when u know what´s coming-sorry!
John Connole
Friend
September 9, 2021
My condolences for your loss Lee, Beth, Bonnie, and (Cookie) LeAnn. Shirley always made me feel welcomed in your home like a 2nd mom. She was a great cook. I remember when she took me to the DMV in her jeep wagoneer to get my driver´s license. She will be greatly missed.
Bryan Smith
Other
September 9, 2021
Lee and family our thoughts and prayers are with you . May your memories help ease you pain and sorrow.
Patti & Rick Fulton
Friend
September 9, 2021
