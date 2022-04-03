Axelson

BATTERMANN – Sonya Marie Battermann, age 45, of Butte, Montana, passed away on March 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, April 16th at the Copper King Hotel in the Ballroom, 4655 Harrison Ave in Butte. A celebration will follow in the ballroom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Sonya are suggested to a memorial fund for Sonya's children at First Citizen's Bank of Butte, 3220 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT 59701 (Checks made payable to Sonya Battermann Children's Memorial Fund). Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Sonya.