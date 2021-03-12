Stephen Kenneth Black

December 27, 1942-March 11, 2021

Our hero is in heaven. Stephen Kenneth Black died of kidney cancer on March 11, 2021 at his home in Butte. Steve was the third son of Vera and Gale Black, born on December 27, 1942 in Dodson, MT, where he grew up on a farm east of town. Steve was a mischievous child/young man and had many entertaining stories to share and reminisce about with family and lifelong friends. After graduating from Malta High School in 1961, he attended auctioneering school in Billings and then spent some time at Northern Montana College in Havre. Steve married his sweetheart, Jackie, on September 3, 1966. They began their 54 year marriage in Malta, MT, where their three children, Bart, Stephanie and Bryant were born.

Steve fulfilled his dream of being a cowboy at an early age and participated as a bull rider in rodeos around the state. He decided, after being kicked in the head and a firm request by his wife, that this may not be such a great idea with three young children at home. Steve worked as a civil engineering tech for the Bureau of Land Management and was transferred to the big city of Butte in 1976 where he continued to work until his retirement in 2001.

While living in Malta, Steve spent many weekends refereeing basketball, auctioneering, and spending time on the old family farm where his three children loved to play and spend time with their grandparents and cousins. After moving to Butte, Steve continued to referee and coach his young kid's teams in basketball and baseball, and donated his auctioneering services throughout his life for many fundraising events in support of community services and Mt. Tech.

Steve always loved basketball, football and baseball and his eyes would light up when attending or even conversing about sporting events. He especially enjoyed high school basketball tournaments around the state with his buddy, Lee Walsh, and a special trip with his son, Bart, to watch his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Steve was truly a hero to his children and they treasured being able to count on him to always be there for them whenever needed. He somehow knew how to do just about any job that needed to be done. He was also dearly loved by his grandchildren and had an extra special bond with his first grandchild, Savannah. She and her Papa absolutely adored one another.

Steve was a kind, dependable and helpful man with a strong faith in God. He was a member of the Heritage Bible Church throughout his life in Butte and, although he and Jackie were of different faiths and actively participated in their faith communities, they supported and respected one another's beliefs.

Steve is survived by his wife, Jackie, his three children Bart (Sherrie) Black, Stephanie (Andy) Zdinak, Bryant (Joana) Black. His grandchildren, Savannah and Nick Healy, Xavier Benach Black, Shelby and Sydney Black, and Wendy, Wyatt, Sarah and Grace Williams. Brothers, Russel (Jan) Black, Richard Black, and sister Janyce (Dana) Strobel. Brothers and sisters in law, Tom (Deanna) Warwick, Bill Warwick, Joe Warwick, Ann Azure, Mary Schultz, Patty Ford, Kay (Oscar) Baird, Jeanine Streber and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Danzel (John) Neely.

At Steve's request, services will be held when fully safe to do so.

Special thank you to Lee and Sue Walsh for all of the extra support, prayers and many years of friendship.

Dad, we have been so very blessed to have had you in our lives, and we love you with all our hearts.