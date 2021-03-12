Menu
Stephen Kenneth Black
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Stephen Kenneth Black

December 27, 1942-March 11, 2021

Our hero is in heaven. Stephen Kenneth Black died of kidney cancer on March 11, 2021 at his home in Butte. Steve was the third son of Vera and Gale Black, born on December 27, 1942 in Dodson, MT, where he grew up on a farm east of town. Steve was a mischievous child/young man and had many entertaining stories to share and reminisce about with family and lifelong friends. After graduating from Malta High School in 1961, he attended auctioneering school in Billings and then spent some time at Northern Montana College in Havre. Steve married his sweetheart, Jackie, on September 3, 1966. They began their 54 year marriage in Malta, MT, where their three children, Bart, Stephanie and Bryant were born.

Steve fulfilled his dream of being a cowboy at an early age and participated as a bull rider in rodeos around the state. He decided, after being kicked in the head and a firm request by his wife, that this may not be such a great idea with three young children at home. Steve worked as a civil engineering tech for the Bureau of Land Management and was transferred to the big city of Butte in 1976 where he continued to work until his retirement in 2001.

While living in Malta, Steve spent many weekends refereeing basketball, auctioneering, and spending time on the old family farm where his three children loved to play and spend time with their grandparents and cousins. After moving to Butte, Steve continued to referee and coach his young kid's teams in basketball and baseball, and donated his auctioneering services throughout his life for many fundraising events in support of community services and Mt. Tech.

Steve always loved basketball, football and baseball and his eyes would light up when attending or even conversing about sporting events. He especially enjoyed high school basketball tournaments around the state with his buddy, Lee Walsh, and a special trip with his son, Bart, to watch his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Steve was truly a hero to his children and they treasured being able to count on him to always be there for them whenever needed. He somehow knew how to do just about any job that needed to be done. He was also dearly loved by his grandchildren and had an extra special bond with his first grandchild, Savannah. She and her Papa absolutely adored one another.

Steve was a kind, dependable and helpful man with a strong faith in God. He was a member of the Heritage Bible Church throughout his life in Butte and, although he and Jackie were of different faiths and actively participated in their faith communities, they supported and respected one another's beliefs.

Steve is survived by his wife, Jackie, his three children Bart (Sherrie) Black, Stephanie (Andy) Zdinak, Bryant (Joana) Black. His grandchildren, Savannah and Nick Healy, Xavier Benach Black, Shelby and Sydney Black, and Wendy, Wyatt, Sarah and Grace Williams. Brothers, Russel (Jan) Black, Richard Black, and sister Janyce (Dana) Strobel. Brothers and sisters in law, Tom (Deanna) Warwick, Bill Warwick, Joe Warwick, Ann Azure, Mary Schultz, Patty Ford, Kay (Oscar) Baird, Jeanine Streber and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Danzel (John) Neely.

At Steve's request, services will be held when fully safe to do so.

Special thank you to Lee and Sue Walsh for all of the extra support, prayers and many years of friendship.

Dad, we have been so very blessed to have had you in our lives, and we love you with all our hearts.


Published by The Montana Standard from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.
10 Entries
Sokajna
April 10, 2021
What a great guy! Heaven will indeed be a better place. When I think of Steve the first thing that I think of is that wonderful smile. What a gentle kind man. I am so thankful for the visit that I had with Steve and Jackie when we were at Bette Dyrdahl's funeral. Jackie and family, you have my deepest sympathy and I pray that your wonderful memories will help make things a little easier. God Bless you all!
Donna Dyrdahl
March 21, 2021
I have such wonderful memories of Steve. We had a "career day" at St. Mary´s School. Steve came in and taught all day long (we all wanted to be auctioneers). He was always so dang handsome . Such a caring man. Truly I never knew until I read his obituary that he wasn´t catholic. So faithful to church and family. Prayers to all of you and live by his example.
Cathy Mavencamp Salsbery
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss God Bless
Pat and Patsy Callahan
March 14, 2021
Very sorry for your loss..Remember all the great times. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Len Harrington
March 14, 2021
I have so many fond memories growing up with Steve at many of our milestones. We were just reminiscing about a memory at the Civic Center watching a game with my Dad and the hilarious incident that involved a blue snow cone. Thank you for being a part of the Walsh´s lives and even more special, being such a great friend to my Dad. We will miss you Steve!
Kari Hoscheid
March 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our time in Malta and Butte were so special to us. You all hold such a special place in my heart. May God be with you and give you comfort. Love Shirleen
Shirleen Quinn
March 14, 2021
Jackie & Family, Sal & I are so very sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. I can´t think of Steve without seeing him smile. Our prayers to you all.
Georgene Boksich Cachola
March 13, 2021
To my very special brother who will be greatly missed, but with the peace of knowing you’re now at home with Jesus, we’ll all be together again. I love you Steve
Janyce Strobel
Sister
March 13, 2021
We send our condolences and prayers for family of Steve Black. We all have been neighbors for so long, it is hard when we lose one. Love to you Jackie and family. God be with you all, with love from John and Brenda Jarvis
John and Brenda Jarvis
March 13, 2021
