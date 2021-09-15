Steve Casick, 92

December 19, 1928-August 12, 2021

Steve was born in Butte on December 19, 1928 to Peter and Louise (Oreskovich) Casick. He attended Butte Schools and graduated from Butte High School. Steve worked as a carpenter and was a member

of Montana Carpenters Local Union. Steve was involved in building countless homes and commercial buildings, including his own home and those of his relatives in Butte.

Steve was an avid football fan. He and his brother Matt would enjoy going to college football games throughout the country including being longtime University of Montana Grizzlies season ticket holders.

Steve was the youngest of 8 children and was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Sally Parker, Catherine Fitzsimmons, Rose O'Neil, Mary Herberholz, Dorothy Burger, Helen Walsh and Matthew

Casick. Steve is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to the kind people of Senior Solutions Hospice and Home Care who provided care, support and dignity during his final months. Private interment services have taken place.

Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.