Steven Arthur Anderson
1990 - 2021
BORN
1990
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simple Cremation Montana
1414 Euclid Ave.
Helena, MT

Steven Arthur Anderson, 31

February 24, 1990-June 18, 2021

It is with heartbreak and sadness that Steven Arthur Anderson passed away in Missoula Montana on June 18, 2021, surrounded by family.

Steven was born in Missoula Montana on February 24, 1990. Shortly after birth they moved to Butte Montana. This is where all his adventures began.

As a child, he was a mischievous happy go lucky kid. He loved to be outdoors doing things that consisted of hunting, fishing, or just being in the woods. As long as he was outside he was happy. He roamed the town bike riding with his closest friends, Ryan, Ethan, Chazz and his brother Chris. They remain friends to this day.

Steven was a quirky individual. He had the crabby look to his face but that is not who he was. Rather, he was a man full of sense of humor. He could make a person so angry one minute and have them laughing in seconds.

At the young age of 15, with his father mentoring him, he found his calling as a chef. His first and only job at Casagrandas steak house. Steven met many coworkers whom he considered as family. He never met a stranger!

Although, they butted heads he looked up to his bosses Carrie Leary and Lisa Randall. During his 16 years they became his second moms. He could rely on them for advice, opinions and compassion.

In 2013 Steven became a dad to Daniel four days after his birthday. A bond That was immeasurable. They were inseparable. He met the love of Life, Miquella. They married on March 17, 2021. He became a stepdad to Nakole. He loved and adored his family and they were his everything.

Survivors include his wife, Miquella, children Daniel and NaKole, parents Arthur and Kathryn, brothers Kenny, Chris (Melissa), grandparents, Ed and Darlene Anderson and Bob and Pat Vasecka. In laws. Mary Kriedeman, Bill Connors(Mary), Billy Connors, Doreen Mitchell. In addition, numerous aunts, uncles, Nieces nephews, cousins and Ashley, Daniel's mom.

To my loving husband,

I will miss you more than words can express. You are my everything. I am so grateful for all the memories, great times and love you shared. You'd say he hung the moon, I'd say he hung the Galaxy.

I'll see you later alligator!


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Simple Cremation Montana
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Steve's passing...i remember him always being one of my boys coming home with Ryan. My prayers to the family and his friends. May his smile and light always be remembered...
Sherry Taylor
Friend
June 25, 2021
So Sorry Miquella. I wish I could take your pain away. Steven will always be missed and loved.
Doreen A Mitchell
June 24, 2021
So so sorry guys for your loss
Lori Dooner
Friend
June 24, 2021
Rest In Peace Stevie
Mary E Gallagher
Family
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You are forever in my heart and prayers. He was such a good guy. Gone way too soon
Amy Horne
June 24, 2021
