Steven Arnold Biers

January 1, 1953-March 10, 2021

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Steven Arnold Biers passed away peacefully at age 68 after a long term battle with COPD.

Steve was born on January 1, 1953 in Butte, Montana to William Biers and Jane Sutheimer, later raised by his mother and step father Wilmer Challes. In his early days, Steve discovered a great love for the outdoors, mechanics and carpentry; passions he carried with him all his life. He embarked on many adventures over the years, some of which include hunting his home state of Montana, serving in the United States Army (1975-1978) and gold dredging in Alaska. Later in life he set down roots in Phoenix, Arizona, where he raised his family and discovered a deep appreciation for the desert. Steve was a carpenter by trade and an explorer by nature. His family would describe him as a loving husband, father and grandfather with the ability to make you laugh even in your darkest hour. In his final days, he laughed and loved as fiercely as ever, surrounded in his home by those he loved most.

Steve is survived by his wife Kathryn Biers, daughter Katie Biers, son Ryan Biers, grandson Isaac Arrison, granddaughter Khloe Arrison-Biers, beloved cat Cecil and faithful dog Molly.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in Phoenix, Arizona and plan to disperse Steve's cremated remains in all his favorite locations throughout the Arizona desert.