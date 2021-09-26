Menu
Stuart Harold Noble

Stuart Harold Noble, 61

March 6, 1960 - July 7, 2021

Stuart Harold Noble passed away on July 7, 2021, surrounded by family and friends in his home in Deer Lodge, MT after a year long battle with cancer. Stu was born March 6, 1960, in Pittsburgh, PA, and spent his early childhood in The Sudan and his school years in Ethiopia where his parents were Presbyterian missionaries. Stu joined the Navy in 1979 and was stationed on ballistic missile submarines and deep submergence vehicles. He left the military in 1994 and briefly managed video stores in southern California and Deer Lodge until 2002 when he started his own long haul trucking business with a close friend. Throughout his life Stu's passion and hobby was flying, and in 2016 he turned to it full time becoming a flight instructor and then a commercial pilot. Stu was always the "fun uncle" and enjoyed spending time with and entertaining family and friends. He was always up for an adventure and showed unwavering loyalty and generosity to those he loved. He will be buried in a family plot in New Concord, OH, alongside his parents Glenn and Irene (Adams) Noble, of Waverly, OH. Stu is survived by his sister Nancy (Noble) Hamilton of Durham, NC, and nephew Wesley Hamilton and niece Nina Hamilton, both of Chapel Hill, NC.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Nancy and family and friends of Stuart´s, on behalf of the United States Submarine Veterans, we offer our sincere condolences at Stuart´s passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We are always saddened whenever a fellow "Bubblehead" leaves on Eternal Patrol. We are grateful for Stuart´s service to our country in the U.S. Submarine Service. To our "Brother-of-the-Phin" we say, "Sailor, rest your oar. We have the watch. Fair Winds and Following Seas." Thank you for your service to our country. "May the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times in every way. The Lord be with you. 2 Thessalonians 3:16 ESV Stuart Harold NOBLE, US Navy Retired, now on Eternal Patrol. Rev. Ray Fritz (EM1-SS), National Chaplain USSVI.
Chaplain Ray Fritz
Other
October 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results