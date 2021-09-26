Stuart Harold Noble, 61

March 6, 1960 - July 7, 2021

Stuart Harold Noble passed away on July 7, 2021, surrounded by family and friends in his home in Deer Lodge, MT after a year long battle with cancer. Stu was born March 6, 1960, in Pittsburgh, PA, and spent his early childhood in The Sudan and his school years in Ethiopia where his parents were Presbyterian missionaries. Stu joined the Navy in 1979 and was stationed on ballistic missile submarines and deep submergence vehicles. He left the military in 1994 and briefly managed video stores in southern California and Deer Lodge until 2002 when he started his own long haul trucking business with a close friend. Throughout his life Stu's passion and hobby was flying, and in 2016 he turned to it full time becoming a flight instructor and then a commercial pilot. Stu was always the "fun uncle" and enjoyed spending time with and entertaining family and friends. He was always up for an adventure and showed unwavering loyalty and generosity to those he loved. He will be buried in a family plot in New Concord, OH, alongside his parents Glenn and Irene (Adams) Noble, of Waverly, OH. Stu is survived by his sister Nancy (Noble) Hamilton of Durham, NC, and nephew Wesley Hamilton and niece Nina Hamilton, both of Chapel Hill, NC.