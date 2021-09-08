Menu
Terrance "Terry" Davis
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Terrance (Terry) Davis

June 17, 1942 - August 16, 2021

Terrance Davis (Terry) was born on June 17, 1942, in Butte, Montana. He passed away August 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family in Fairbanks, Alaska. He is survived by his wife Donna Davis, daughter Kim Klein (Jason Klein), and the greatest blessings of all, his grandchildren, Tera Klein (Bittner Brooks), Justine Coulter (Eric Coulter), Kourtney Klein (Graham McCoy), and Alysha Daly, his great-grandchildren, Mason Coulter, Chloe Coulter, Riley Brooks, and Baby McCoy, and sister in law Joan Davis. He is preceded in death by his daughter Rachel Daly and brother Gary Davis. Terry was a proud Marine, who spent his following years being a miner and later working in construction painting at St. James Hospital and the Butte School District. Anyone who knew Terry knew his love of nicknames to anyone close to him, and his wise guy sense of humor. In 2015 Donna and Terry moved to Fairbanks, Alaska to be closer to family. His favorite hobbies included hunting and fishing with his daughters, family, and hunting buddies. A celebration of life happened in Fairbanks, Alaska with family.



Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear about Terry passing. He was one hell of guy he will truly be missed. You are all in our thoughts and prayers
Mike & Traci kennedy
September 14, 2021
We are so, so sorry. Please know you are in our thoughts.
Bill and Pam LeProwse
Friend
September 9, 2021
To the Davis family sad to hear of Terry's passing prayers and hugs to all of you
Tom Davis
Family
September 8, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Terry´s passing. Terry was a very kind person and fun to be with. There are so many memories of his practical jokes. You will be missed, but Never forgotten. Semper Fi The Rozan´s
Frank Rozan
Friend
September 8, 2021
One of the greatest men I have ever known. I was fortunate to have you in my life! Sending love to Auntie Donna, Kim and family.
Tina Randall
September 8, 2021
