Terrance (Terry) Davis

June 17, 1942 - August 16, 2021

Terrance Davis (Terry) was born on June 17, 1942, in Butte, Montana. He passed away August 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family in Fairbanks, Alaska. He is survived by his wife Donna Davis, daughter Kim Klein (Jason Klein), and the greatest blessings of all, his grandchildren, Tera Klein (Bittner Brooks), Justine Coulter (Eric Coulter), Kourtney Klein (Graham McCoy), and Alysha Daly, his great-grandchildren, Mason Coulter, Chloe Coulter, Riley Brooks, and Baby McCoy, and sister in law Joan Davis. He is preceded in death by his daughter Rachel Daly and brother Gary Davis. Terry was a proud Marine, who spent his following years being a miner and later working in construction painting at St. James Hospital and the Butte School District. Anyone who knew Terry knew his love of nicknames to anyone close to him, and his wise guy sense of humor. In 2015 Donna and Terry moved to Fairbanks, Alaska to be closer to family. His favorite hobbies included hunting and fishing with his daughters, family, and hunting buddies. A celebration of life happened in Fairbanks, Alaska with family.