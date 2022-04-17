Terri Brooks, 73

October 19, 1948 - April 7, 2022

Terri (Simonich) Brooks, 73, of Hemphill, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her residence. Terri was born on October 19, 1948 in Butte, Montana to Robert Norman Simonich and Betty Lorene Powell. She was raised and educated in Whitehall, Montana. She lived in various and diverse places throughout her life with the past 20 years being in Texas. She spent her work life in part behind a desk by working for several years in a medical clinic, and later occupied the passenger seat of a semi-truck driven by her husband, she was able to see a lot this beautiful nation from behind that windshield in between reading an entire series of books to him while he drove. Later she started her own truck dispatch business which kept her busy for many years and she finally hung up the phone and hit the off button on her work life on December 31, 2019. Terri is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years and the love of her life, Dale Brooks of Hemphill, Texas; son, John R. Willoughby and wife, Heather of Colstrip, Montana; daughters, Shauna Willoughby of Helena, Montana and Christine Roth of Cochrane, Alberta Canada; brother, Tony Simonich and wife, Beth of Helena, Montana; sister, Sandy Randall of Colombia Falls, Montana and Debbie Molitor of Aberdeen, South Dakota; grandchildren, Danielle Robinson, Olivia Willoughby, Ian Willoughby, Jacob Willoughby, Cam Quennell, and Joel Quennell; the greatest great grandson in the universe, Wyatt James Robinson; brother-in-law, Gary Brooks; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Norman Simonich and Betty Lorene Simonich; and brother, Rob Simonich. Cremation arrangements were handled by Starr Funeral Home. The lieu of flowers and plants the family asked for donations to be made to Epilepsy Research or Research on COPD. Condolences and memories can be shared at starrfuneralhome.com.