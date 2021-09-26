Terry John Bowman, 68

April 3, 1953 - July 28, 2021

Terry John Bowman died on July 28, 2021 with his beloved family nearby. Terry was born on April 3, 1953 in Butte, Montana to Morris Bowman and Anne (Auman) Bowman. In his junior year of high school Terry's family moved to Anaconda where he graduated from Anaconda High School. Since then, he had many residences throughout the states of Idaho, Michigan, California, Alaska, and Nevada. He eventually settled in Benton City, Washington.

Terry attained his BS in Metallurgical Engineering with honors in 1976 from Montana Tech and later earned his Professional Engineering License. He worked in several ore extraction mills throughout his life. Within three years of starting work at a gold mine in Eureka, Nevada, Terry optimized their gold extraction system. Following this he was employed by the Hanford Corporation until he retired. He designed and oversaw many of their protection systems that are still in use.

Terry's family members would describe him as having a "ferocious curiosity for learning." He was passionate about reading, whether it was theoretical physics, ore extraction, politics, music, or anything else that snagged his interest. His favorite author was Robert A. Heinlein. Terry read most, if not all of Heinlein's books.

Terry worked for the majority of his life as an Engineer. While working in Alaska, he took a four-year break in the 1980's to pursue a personal passion and challenge: computer programming. Terry had a vision to create a programmable logic-controlled pattern-making system that was inspired by a novel he read in his youth. He eventually programmed a system that, given any point in space, would output the blueprints of how to print solid structures-before Computer-Aided Design (CAD) was accessible. His program was written in C-language. Using this program Terry created and built many artistic metal structures that members of his family still own. He made spiral cones that he and his family decorated for Christmas, much to the enjoyment of friends and neighbors.

Growing up in Montana, Terry learned to love camping and hiking. He exposed his son to these activities and they were passionate about spending time in nature. He hiked throughout Washington, Oregon, and Montana. Some of his favorites included Crater Lake, Mount Rainier's Pebble Creek Trail, and Colchuck. Even after his diagnosis of Lupus over thirty years ago, he had the tenacity and stubbornness to continue doing the things he loved. Throughout the years his attention to exercise and a healthy diet helped him maintain his physical abilities for most of his life.

When it came to sports, Terry loved competition. He coached his son's middle school basketball team, frequented the bowling alley, played a phenomenal game of table tennis, and always had a chess board ready. He enjoyed the Chicago Bears in his youth, but he loved the Chicago Bulls in the 90's. After retirement he tried to never miss even a minute of the Olympics.

Terry is sorely missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his son Alexander Bowman, his brother Mike Bowman (Cindy), and his sisters Kathy Bowman, Merrianne McDonald (Wade), Jill Bowman (Rick Clark), Gail Nova (Dick), and Kris Bowman. A celebration of Terry's life was held in Richland, Washington on September 25.