Terry Ray VanNess, 73

October 24, 1947-May 25, 2021

Mr. Terry Ray VanNess passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. James Healthcare in Butte. He was born in Ronan, Montana, Friday, October 24, 1947 to Ray and Audrey (Culligan) VanNess. He grew up and attended schools in Ronan and Missoula. He served his country in the United States Army from 1971 until 1976.

Following his honorable discharge, terry returned to Montana where he worked as a first responder, fire fighter and EMT in Cascade, Montana and later worked as a machinist at the John Deere dealership in Great Falls. He was an artist with metal fabrication and a chandelier of his creation still hangs in the Elks Lodge in Great Falls.

Terry belonged to the Pioneer Street Rod's here in Butte. He was a king and generous man and willing to stop and help anyone in need.

He married three time and is blessed with a large family. He is survived by his children: Jason VanNess, Tawnie VanNess, Anna VanNess, Britton VanNess, Sarah Van Ness, Daniel Dobyns, Jennifer Dobyns, Linda Myre and Mary Snell, twenty-three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife and friend, Joy Koepke of Butte and his brother, Michael VanNess of Great Falls.

Cremation has taken place and no formal services are planned at this time. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.