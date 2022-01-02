Teryl "Terie" LeProwse, 75

September 11, 1946-December 27, 2021

Heaven gained an angel on December 27, 2021, when Terie LeProwse passed quietly with her husband by her side at St. James Healthcare in Butte. We want to thank the medical care team that took care of Mom during this time.

Terie was born to Fred and Yvonne Phippen on September 11, 1946. She graduated from Butte High School in 1964.

Her first marriage resulted in three daughters. She married Walter LeProwse on March 8, 1986 and had three children from this union. Her family was her pride and joy, especially Kacie who was the light of her life and waited for every Friday to be with her.

Terie was a ceramics master class making ornaments and other knick knacks. She loved to crochet making beautiful items for family and friends. She was a well-known artist at the Hillcrest Bazaar, Mac Center and many local bazaars. She also had a passion for animals.

She loved riding in the parades on the floats as a child. She told many stories about going to the Columbia Gardens and dancing. Terie was a member of the Eastern Stars for many years and worked on the Butte High School Class of '64 reunion committee for 25 years along side her husband and many lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Freddy Phippen and sister Ladene Hanson.

She is survived by her husband Walter LeProwse, daughter Tammy Adams, daughter Janel Plants, daughter Missy (Rick) Zahn, son Cody (Shelley) LeProwse, daughter Jennifer LeProwse (Luke Giardina) and son Jered (Cassie) LeProwse, nephews Ryan and Derek Hanson.

She is also survived by grandchildren Jeremy, Jake, Carmen, Krystal, JD, Larry, Dusty, Dillon, Kyle, Eric, Kacie, McKinley, Cole and Cade and many great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her many friends and special lifelong friend Patricia King.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Beaverhead Animal Shelter in Dillon.

"On angels wings you were taken away, but in my heart you will always stay"-author unknown.

