Theodore Furshong

October 23, 1939 - February 19,2021

Theodore John Furshong was born on October 23, 1939 at St. Anne's Hospital in Anaconda, MT and passed from this life on February 19, 2021 in Missoula, MT. TJ was the youngest of six children born to Joseph and Ann (Manion) Furshong. For several years we gradually lost pieces of our husband, father, papa and friend as he navigated the challenges of dementia. TJ and Donna Whelan were joined in marriage on August 29, 1964 at St. Ann's Church in Butte, MT. Together they raised three children – Peg, Mike and Jack. TJ is survived by his wife Donna; daughter Peg Furshong and husband Steven Petrich of Sacred Heart, MN, sons Mike and Jack Furshong of Missoula, MT; grandchildren, Emma Furshong of Tucson, AZ, Amoreena, Jesse and Angelina Petrich of Sacred Heart, MN; in-laws, Bobbie Whelan, Betty (Charlie) Merrifield and Peggy (Jim) Maloney of Butte, Ed Janney of Deerlodge, MT. Nephews Pat (Bobbie) Furshong of Spokane, WA, Joe (Anna) Furshong, Jim (Barbara) Furshong and Tim Furshong all of Helena, Colleen Loshesky, Jackie (Joe) Cerise of Anaconda and Collette (John) Hogenson of Billings; Ginny Kokorudz of Tucson, AZ, Charlotte (Forgeron) Hall of Vancouver BC; God-children Kristin Smith of Flagstaff, AZ, Shannon Maloney Size of Missoula, Jennifer Luoma of Butte, and Paul Furthmyre of Great Falls, MT as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he treasured. A small family mass will be held on Friday, February 26 in Missoula at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with Father Ed Hislop officiating. There will be a celebration of TJ's life later this summer when he will be laid to rest in Anaconda. Arrangements were made by Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula and the video of his services and addition information is available at the following link https://www.gardencityfh.com/memorials/theodore-furshong/4541157/obituary.php Memorials may be made to Anaconda Catholic Community (217 W Pennsylvania Ave, Anaconda, MT 59711) and the Anaconda Food Bank (PO Box 1280, Anaconda, MT 59711) or an organization of the donor's choice.