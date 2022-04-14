Thomas Paul Deutsch Jr., 26

September 20, 1995-April 10, 2022

Thomas "Tommy" Paul Deutsch Jr. passed away in the early morning hours on April 10th, 2022. His journey in this world has ended and now he is at peace with our Heavenly Father.

Tommy was born in Butte, Montana on September 20, 1995 to Eliza Gray and Thomas Deutsch. He was raised in Butte his entire upbringing. He was the second oldest of four children. He was the only planned child of the family. This point needs to be said because Tommy always mentioned it when he wanted to one-up his siblings

He attended Butte public schools which include Emerson, East Jr. High, and Butte High School. Tommy played baseball with Northwest Little League in grade school. He was also involved with youth activities in the LDS church, including Boy Scouts. He played basketball and football while attending East Jr. High. Later, in his early adulthood he took training for mig, arc, and oxy//acyteylene welding and received certificates in all three categories. He also earned certificates for Back-hoe, Skid-steer, and Pay loader operation.

He worked for El Taco, Day Spring Restoration, and Continental Steel in Butte. While living in Billings he worked at Windstone Medical Packaging. Tommy came back to Butte in November and started working for Broken Stone Masonry. He really enjoyed this job. He was excited to be learning a new trade and gain the experience.

His favorite things to do was simply being with his family. He enjoyed being outdoors, swimming in lakes and loved to go fishing and camping. He especially loved the holidays and family get togethers, a dinner cooked by his mom, a game of wiffle ball or shooting hoops in the backyard. He liked taking walks and working out. He liked watching movies with family, especially with his little sister Isabella. He also loved to tag along no matter what you were doing.

Tommy had a pure heart. He was truly the sweetest kid. His everlasting devotion and loyalty was unmatched, especially to his father. He was always willing to help out when needed. He was so beautiful inside and out. He was insanely handsome and always had the girls chasing him. He dearly loved his family and treasured the time spent with them. He had a great sense of humor, always cracking jokes and laughing. His sweet and funny presence will be greatly missed. The abrupt end of his life has left us heartbroken and changed forever. Our comfort is knowing he will no longer suffer and is now finally at peace.

Thomas was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Thomas & Janet Deutsch, maternal grandparents Joe & Eleanor Gray, uncles Arthur, Everrett & James Heppler. aunts Francis Medicine Cloud & Diane Woods. He is survived by his parents Thomas Deutsch, John Harwood and Eliza Gray, brother: Jarod Deutsch, sisters: Katherine (Lyle) Forrest, and Isabella Harwood. uncles Wayne & Dan Deutsch, Joe, Duane, & Mitch Gray, and aunt Kim Alexander, and his special little niece Emily Rose Forrest. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

His remains are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where friends may call Monday evening after 5 o'clock. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1351 Mt. Highland Drive. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to 1550 Phillips Ave, Butte, MT or posted at www.wayrynen-richards.com.