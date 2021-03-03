To begin with our deepest condolences to all the family of coach Tom Mulcahy. Coach and I first crossed paths when I was recurited to play baseball at GU. in 1969. He was a great mentor and friend to a Chicano kid from California who was trying to aclamate to a new enviorment. He softend the getting used to part. We later crossed paths quiet a bit in San Diego while he was with the Padre organization. Also when I would attend various social events in San Diego involving Old Town Mexican Cafe or WTR catering, he and I would remenis about the GU days. The last time I spoke to Coach was at OTMC. I must mention and thankful to coach without knowing coach was having a part in one of the last times five of the six Lizalde Brothers were together when he asked the brothers to roll up our BBQ pits and cook for San Diego St. Patrick Day festieval. With a big smile and watery eyes thanks for the memories Coach Tom Mulchay!! John Lizalde & Family-former Mayor City of Guadalupe,CA.

John G Lizalde March 16, 2021