MULCAHY - Funeral Mass for Mr. Thomas Patrick Mulcahy, 88, be celebrated today (Wednesday) at 11:00am in St. Patrick's Church. Please observe all local Social Distancing Regulations. Masks are required.
Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 3, 2021.
It´s only now that I became aware of Tom Mulcahy´s demise, a friend from my Gonzaga days but time and distance have disconnected us. Quite a distance from Montana and St. John´s, NL. I have so many happy memories contrasted now with the sadness of his death last year. My sympathy Shirley as I wish you blessings. Fr. Kevin Molloy
Friend
January 25, 2022
Is there a memorial service on 30 July for Tom?
Mike Neil, San. Diego. 6198383010
June 8, 2021
Hello Shirley... Hard to miss somebody with the name MULCAHY. My dear Ron Mulcahey has been gone almost 11 years, and I miss him every day. The first year is the hardest. I now have a guy pal David in my life - it's been six years this month. His wife has been gone 7 years. Life does go on. Hope YOU are doing well. Condolences to you and yours. - Lois Mulcahey - San Diego CA
Friend
March 18, 2021
Tom was a wonderful person and a delight to be around. We're so blessed to have him in our family. I bet St. Paddy's Day in heaven is a hoot with the Mulcahy's and Huddleston's together. ❤
Family
March 17, 2021
To begin with our deepest condolences to all the family of coach Tom Mulcahy.
Coach and I first crossed paths when I was recurited to play baseball at GU. in 1969. He was a great mentor and friend to a Chicano kid from California who was trying to aclamate to a new enviorment. He softend the getting used to part.
We later crossed paths quiet a bit in San Diego while he was with the Padre
organization. Also when I would attend various social events in San Diego involving Old Town Mexican Cafe or WTR catering, he and I would remenis about the GU days. The last time I spoke to Coach was at OTMC.
I must mention and thankful to coach without knowing coach was having a part in one of the last times five of the six Lizalde Brothers were together when he asked the brothers to roll up our BBQ pits and cook for San Diego St. Patrick Day festieval.
With a big smile and watery eyes thanks for the memories Coach Tom Mulchay!!
John Lizalde & Family-former Mayor City of Guadalupe,CA.
March 16, 2021
Tom gave us so many wonderful wonderful memories at his Yuma golf tournament. I'm so honored to call Tom my friend
Friend
March 14, 2021
Tom was always an inspiration and a good friend to all. He will be missed, but always remembered.
March 4, 2021
Tom, you will be missed. You were a true friend to three generations of our O'Gara Family. Rest in peace!
Friend
March 3, 2021
I was a team mate of Tom´s on the BC Basketball team that won the 1950
State Championship. I was at Gonzaga at the same time as Tom.
I would describe Tom as an all around Great Guy.
March 3, 2021
Mike Lyon and I treasured our friendship with Tom. My memories go back to high school days and beyond. I, a TPT, and him, a TP2. Such fun we had! God is welcoming you Tom into Paradise with Him forever. I hope you and Mike find each other with your engaging smiles and say to one another: "Let me tell you a little story", I´d sure love to be listening.
March 3, 2021
God rest you Tom. We will always remember your forever smile and sense of humor.
A true gentleman indeed.
March 3, 2021
As an Aunt to Kathleen, Laura, Margie and Mark Mailander, I offer my deepest sympathy, prayers and love to all of you. How I wish I had become one of his friends--as Margie has told me so much about Tom. Joan Mailander of St Paul MN
March 3, 2021
Tom,
We are going to miss you. You were an inspiration to many. In our younger years I enjoyed playing baseball with you during your senior year and my freshman year. Rest In Peace, good friend.
March 2, 2021
What beautiful testimonial to our friend's outstanding life and his loving contributions to the lives of all who of us who were fortunate to know him. May Tom rest in eternal piece, with dear friends who went before him.
March 2, 2021
Tom, It was an honor to know you and Shirley. We had so much fun working and socializing with you. Fond memories of our times together. Rest in peace Father Tom. Your friends, Jim & Jill Weigel
Friend
March 2, 2021
We'll miss you Tom and thank you for all the great memories over the past 40 years. You were one of kind who helped out a lot of people including me. Thank you Tom!
March 2, 2021
Tom was one of my first heroes, thanks to the Copper League which, in the early 50s, was my Big League. Tom was 12 years older than I, and even though I grew up on the South Side within earshot of Clark Park, I'll never forget the times I watched him pitch for North Side. I followed Tom's career, in all its phases, and one day in the summer of 1966 I finally met him in person. I was sitting in the dining hall at Gonzaga University, wearing a softball jersey with my name, Mihelich, on the back, and someone tapped me on the shoulder. It was Tom Mulcahy who recognized the name because he remembered my dad from the Copper League days. That moment remains one of the highlights of my life. I've always been proud to know Tom Mulcahy, and I've always been proud to proclaim him as being one of my Copper league Heroes. I offer my most sincere condolences to the extensive Mulcahy clan.
Friend
March 1, 2021
To all of the family we send our condolences at this sorrowful time,Lips was a fun happy person to be around. RIP old friend fly with the Eagles Gene & Sissy.
February 28, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
February 27, 2021
February 27, 2021
Tom....
We competed athletically many times against each other but we
also celebrated many times together. Helen and I will truly miss a good friend!