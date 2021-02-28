Thomas Patrick Mulcahy III

January 7, 1958 - February 23, 2021

In Tom's words: I told you I was sick.

Thomas Patrick Mulcahy III, loving father and husband, passed away peacefully at his home after succumbing to permanent injuries he endured through his life. He was surrounded by his family and his treasured dog, Precious.

Thomas was born January 7, 1958, to Diane Martha Sauter Mulcahy and Maurice James Mulcahy. Tom worked nearly every day of his life from shoveling snow to delivering papers as a child. By adulthood, he was a master concrete layer and craftsman. He married the love of his life and best friend, Cyndie, in 1979 and they were inseparable. They were soul mates and each other's lifeline. When he married Cyndie, he adopted her three beautiful girls, Dannette, Jennifer and Angela. He and Cyndie would soon thereafter add three boys, Tom, James, and Joe to their family.

As their son, Joe stated, "Mom and Dad were so close, Ray Charles could see it."

Tom was a jokester, a teacher, a boxer, a family man, a survivor, and friend. He did anything necessary to provide for his family. Most importantly, he provided love. He was close to all of his children, to whom he handed down his work ethic and life skills. Tom is survived by his wife and soul mate Cyndie and five of their six children. He was welcomed in heaven by their sixth child, daughter Angela, who passed in 2008. Tom is also survived by his siblings: sister Janet (husband Time Shea), brother John (wife Toni), brother Moe (wife Raelene), brother Jim (wife Tressie), and sister Amy (husband Gary). Tom is also survived by 24 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids.

A Celebration of Tom's Life will begin at noon on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Party Palace with a benefit pool tournament in Tom's honor.

Memorials in honor of Tom are suggested to his family offset final expenses. Memorials may be mailed to the Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services, 2009 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701 and will be forwarded to the family.

While there are not enough words to express the amount of loss his passing has caused, his son Tom wrote these final words as his father was exiting this worldly realm.

When you left us

On this day,

You gained your wings,

And now you are free of pain.

Even though you have passed,

We will remember

So many things.

The smiles, the laughs,

The trips, the naps.

But it will always be you

We are missing.

You were a father, a husband,

A grandfather and so much more.

You are our angel,

The man we all adored.

Your body may have been broken

But we always saw a man who was whole,

You may have thought you were a lemon

But we thought you were made of gold.

We will miss you

But we will always know

Your love is everlasting and true.

Whether here on this earth

Or in the Heavens above,

We will love you to the top of the roof!

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Tom. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Tom and his family.