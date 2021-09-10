Thomas Tripp, 83

Feb 27, 1938 - August 8, 2021

Tom Tripp, of Butte, passed away peacefully at The Terraces in Boise, Idaho on August 8th with his daughter Kathy by his side.

Tom was born to Myrl and Thomas Wayne Tripp and was raised in Butte. After high school, Tom attended Montana State in Bozeman and studied Mechanical Engineering.

He married and had three children Kathy, Mark and Barb. He later divorced and raised them as a single parent. They moved to Great Falls where Tom ran the furniture department for Sears. He and his children eventually moved back to Butte where he worked for Ossello's Furniture. He later went into business as a co-owner of two Champion Auto Stores located in Butte and Dillon. Tom's passion was reading about and learning everything he could about cars. He could fix just about anything.

When the kids were young, they all enjoyed camping trips with his brother Bob, sister- in- law, Marcia and their family. Camping was always an adventure as something was sure to break down or dealing with the occasional boat fire was always a possibility.

He eventually sold his part of Champion Auto and opened Town and Country Auto Center, working there until he retired. Tom was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Butte for several years and enjoyed going to breakfast and dinner with his many friends.

Tom loved to hunt and fish, but skiing was his passion. Tom skied into his 70's and loved skiing at Big Sky, Targhee and Sun Valley. He even enjoyed a ski trip to Switzerland.

Tom was proceeded in death by his parents Myrl and Thomas Wayne Tripp, his brother, Bob, and nephew, Steve Tripp.

He is survived by his children Kathy Garrett of Nampa, ID, Mark and Laurie Tripp of Butte and Barb Shane of Caldwell, ID. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lee Garrett (Michelle) of Nampa, ID, Alysia Sorich (Ryan) Nampa, ID, Cole Tripp (Shelby) and Kalee Tripp all of Butte. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Carter and Olivia Garrett and Avery and Kyndall Sorich along with his sister-in-law Marcia Tripp, his nephew Wayne Tripp and niece, Lisa Alford.

Tom's family would like to thank The Terraces of Boise and Hospice for taking exceptional care of Tom during his stay there. We are forever grateful to them.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Friday Sept 17th at 10:00 am at Duggan Dolan Mortuary. Inurnment will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Tom, please leave someone a generous tip, share a smile and help someone in need.