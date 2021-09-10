Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Tripp
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Thomas Tripp, 83

Feb 27, 1938 - August 8, 2021

Tom Tripp, of Butte, passed away peacefully at The Terraces in Boise, Idaho on August 8th with his daughter Kathy by his side.

Tom was born to Myrl and Thomas Wayne Tripp and was raised in Butte. After high school, Tom attended Montana State in Bozeman and studied Mechanical Engineering.

He married and had three children Kathy, Mark and Barb. He later divorced and raised them as a single parent. They moved to Great Falls where Tom ran the furniture department for Sears. He and his children eventually moved back to Butte where he worked for Ossello's Furniture. He later went into business as a co-owner of two Champion Auto Stores located in Butte and Dillon. Tom's passion was reading about and learning everything he could about cars. He could fix just about anything.

When the kids were young, they all enjoyed camping trips with his brother Bob, sister- in- law, Marcia and their family. Camping was always an adventure as something was sure to break down or dealing with the occasional boat fire was always a possibility.

He eventually sold his part of Champion Auto and opened Town and Country Auto Center, working there until he retired. Tom was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Butte for several years and enjoyed going to breakfast and dinner with his many friends.

Tom loved to hunt and fish, but skiing was his passion. Tom skied into his 70's and loved skiing at Big Sky, Targhee and Sun Valley. He even enjoyed a ski trip to Switzerland.

Tom was proceeded in death by his parents Myrl and Thomas Wayne Tripp, his brother, Bob, and nephew, Steve Tripp.

He is survived by his children Kathy Garrett of Nampa, ID, Mark and Laurie Tripp of Butte and Barb Shane of Caldwell, ID. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lee Garrett (Michelle) of Nampa, ID, Alysia Sorich (Ryan) Nampa, ID, Cole Tripp (Shelby) and Kalee Tripp all of Butte. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Carter and Olivia Garrett and Avery and Kyndall Sorich along with his sister-in-law Marcia Tripp, his nephew Wayne Tripp and niece, Lisa Alford.

Tom's family would like to thank The Terraces of Boise and Hospice for taking exceptional care of Tom during his stay there. We are forever grateful to them.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Friday Sept 17th at 10:00 am at Duggan Dolan Mortuary. Inurnment will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Tom, please leave someone a generous tip, share a smile and help someone in need.


Published by The Montana Standard from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Bob Slauson
September 16, 2021
I worked for your Dad at Champion Auto. He was a great boss and teacher. Prayers for all of his family.
Jonna Debord
September 13, 2021
Mark and family your dad was a very nice person he was always there to help when I came in the store i know ihaven't seen you guys in a while but my prayers are always with you. Jim stradinger
James Andrew Stradinger
September 11, 2021
A lifetime of memories. Thinking of all of you with Love.
Marilyn Mihelich Gilliland and family
September 10, 2021
My condolences to all. I will miss our get togethers whenever I was in Butte, and our many phone conversations. Tom was a great guy, RIP cousin.
Doug Tripp
Family
September 10, 2021
Mark, Take comfort knowing how your father touched the lives of so many. I know he did mine. Bob & Terri Butala
Bob Butala
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results