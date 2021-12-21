Tiffani Mary DeMers, 34

July 7, 1987 - December 11, 2021

Tiffani "Tiffer" Mary DeMers, 34, left this world unexpectedly and far too early on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

She was born on July 7, 1987 in Butte, to the late Leslie Burns(Jones) and James DeMers. As a young girl she was fearless, full of spunk and never shied away from an adventure; she carried the scars to prove it. An example of her fearlessness was when, as an infant, she decided it was time for a bath and without hesitation climbed into the kitchen sink filled with scolding hot water giving herself third-degree burns. Also, on numerous occasions during her elementary school days she would skip out of class, pedal her bike across town to surprise our mother at work and would not think twice about it.

Tiffani spent most of her life living in Butte, MT she attended public schools: Greeley Elementary, East Middle School, and Butte High School where she graduated in 2005. During her school years, she formed many friendships which she spoke of regularly and many of those friends she maintained close ties with over the years.

Tiffani enjoyed camping, water activities and providing childcare for friends in need. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished the moments we had together as the years went by. She is a loving daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend to us all. She always had a shoulder to lean on for all that needed her and would ask very little in return. Tiff, we are so sad that you left us so soon; you had big plans and we were excited to watch you grow. We take some solace knowing you are dancing with mom and Tanya at the gates of heaven and will continue to look over all us.

Survivors include her father, James and his companion Juanita, Rockland, Idaho; brother and sister-in-law Travis and Mariah DeMers, Vancouver, WA; Sister Jolynne Burns, Vancouver, WA Uncle Robert Jones, Galen MT; Cousins Russ and Jessica Jones , Idaho; Grandmother, Cynthia Jones and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family in the DeMers, Dallaserra, and Jones families.

She is preceded in death and joined in heaven by her mother Leslie, her sister Tanya, Grandfather and Grandmother Russel (Les) & Mary Jones and Grandmother Bonnie Burrow(Horne) .

A cremation has taken place and at a later date the family will hold a burial at Holy Cross cemetery in Butte, MT and celebration of life service. For details, please reach out to immediate family directly.