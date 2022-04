What a great man that left us so quick & too young! I am honored to call him my friend. I met Tim in when I moved to Butte in 2007 & as a fellow pharmacist we formed a great relationship! His visit to the pharmacy made my day! We would always BS about life & his tale’s. Boy did I love talking to him! His stories, his jokes & us talking about guns were so much fun! This in memory of a great pharmacist, horseman, rodeo & gun guru & master of the best stories & jokes I have ever heard & most of all a great person! I will miss him sorely like many people. I’m a better person for knowing him. How sad. My heart goes out to all the Downey family. May God bless Tim & the rest of your family.

Mike Fisk Friend December 30, 2021