Timothy Hamm, 75

December 28, 1946-March 13, 2022

To all our dear friends in the community, Timothy Eugene Hamm left this earth on March 13th, 2022, after living with Parkinson's Disease for 25 years. Tim was born in Des Moines, IA, in 1946 to Eugene Hamm and Pauline nee Fitzpatrick. Tim was a lifelong learner who valued education. He attended a variety of schools and graduated from Cretin High School in St Paul, MN. He attended St John's University, in Collegeville, MN and graduated from St Thomas University in St Paul. Tim was a missile maintenance officer in the Air Force. He also completed a counseling degree through Pepperdine University. In midcareer he returned to Eastern Washington University for an advanced degree in social work. Tim began a career as a dedicated mental health clinician through an internship at Warm Springs State Hospital. He worked in Southwest Montana for almost four decades, serving communities at Montana State Hospital Children's Unit and Adult Treatment, Anaconda Community Mental Health, Montana State Prison, Rivendell of Montana and AWARE. He married Anita Marie Keller in Winona, MN on June 20th, 1970. They had four children, Susannah Louise, Meredith Gene (David Cipriano), Nicholas Timothy (Kim Brady), and Alex James (Jenny); four grandchildren (Sophia, Gavin, Gryphon and Luella). He is survived by two sisters, Mary Hagen and Kathy Hamm. Tim deeply engaged in close personal relationships. As he became less mobile, he greatly valued people who made the effort to travel and make connections with him in his home. In recent years, he enjoyed learning about the wildlife of the world and sitting on the porch. Throughout his life he appreciated reading, watching movies (with popcorn), ping pong and a wide variety of music. He loved being outside, walking, camping, and biking. Fascinated with mechanics and driving, he owned a variety of cars and motorcycles including a Mini, a Triumph TR6, a couple of Mercedes, a Volvo 544, a '39 Chevy and a Porsche 911. He and Anita worked hard to restore their historic house, making their home in Anaconda for the past 45 years. A private celebration of life was held at the family home. In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations can be made to the Hearst Free Library in Anaconda at www.hearstfreelibrary.org/support. "Go with the flow…"