Tina was the rare, real type of friend who was there for you no matter what. She was kind, genuine and I will be forever grateful to call her my special, close friend. I miss her terribly, always will. She was always there for me, made me laugh, sincerely cared and loved me for me. I'm so lost without talking to you and seeing you almost everyday. Love you bud.

Marianne Wildin Friend October 2, 2021