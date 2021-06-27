Tina Deane Dye Hellekson, 58

December 12, 1962-June 11, 2021

On June 11, 2021, Tina Hellekson left this world, her precious soul being called home by her Heavenly Father, as her work here on earth was finished. Tina passed away peacefully while sleeping in the loving arms of her husband.

Tina Deane Dye (a////k////a "Deanie") was born on December 12, 1962 at St. Ann's Hospital in Anaconda to Daryll and Jennifer Dye. She took the world by storm and it wasn't long before Deanie had her Daddy wrapped around her little finger, a status that remained until his death. Being the first of three children, Tina quickly stepped into the role of nurturing her younger siblings and being the boss, setting the groundwork for her later years. Tina attended schools in Anaconda and was a proud member and graduate of AHS Class of 1981.

The Summer of 1979, Tina's adventurous spirit led her to join the Youth Conservation Corps building trails in Glacier Park. Being away, experiencing new things, and meeting new people opened a whole new world to Tina. August 1980, with new self-confidence and drive, Tina met her soulmate and love of her life, Darin D. Hellekson, and many new adventures were about to begin.

Tina and Darin were married on November 21, 1981 at Mount Haggin Baptist Church. They settled into married in life in Anaconda as Darin went to work for the family business. Tina and Darin were both members of Mount Haggin Baptist Church where Tina was able to use and hone her natural passion for helping people, especially children and youth. Tina was a beloved Sunday School teacher and youth leader for many years. Tina had a heart as big as Montana, which, over the years, led Tina and Darin to open their hearts and home to more than 30 children. By demonstrating God's love, they helped each one through struggles and trying times and to gain some direction in life. If you ever met Tina you were automatically a friend, friends to her were family, and family was everything. As the local economy struggled following the closure of the smelter, Darin realized the need to find new employment. He joined the US Army and was stationed in Kentucky and Germany, the adventurous Tina moved with him, loving to experience new places.

In 1983, Tina and Darin were blessed with the birth of their beautiful daughter, DaryLynne. Dary was the light of their lives until her tragic death in August, 2019. They were also blessed with their strong and gentle giant son, Seth, and their sweet, loving son, Dylon.

As Tina's children grew, Tina felt the draw to return to school so she could help people. Tina attended the University of Great Falls and became a Licensed Addictions Counselor working for MCDC and Corrections Connections. These weren't Tina's only accomplishments. Over the years, Tina worked with the Anaconda Ambulance, volunteered with the American Red Cross as an instructor of Advanced First Aid and CPR, and was a member of the Anaconda Search and Rescue. She and Darin also followed in her parent's footsteps by becoming EMTs.

Tina's greatest treasures were her grandchildren: Zion and Ember Day, Lillianna Finnigan, and Lorelei Hellekson. Tina had a heart of gold and never hesitated to help someone even if they just needed to sit and talk, she would listen. Tina is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daryll Alan and Jennifer Lynne Moses Dye; her precious daughter, DaryLynne; and parents-in-law, Deanna and Jim Funell.

Surviving Tina are her beloved husband, Darin Hellekson; sons, Seth (Rachel) Hellekson and Dylon (Heavenly) Hellekson; grandson, Zion Day; granddaughters, Ember Day, Lillianna Finnegan, and Lorelei Hellekson sister, Melissa (Dave) Hansen; brother, Tyrone (Trish) Dye; sister-in-law, Dawn Hepler; brother-in-law, Darwin (Connie) Hellekson; great-aunt, Thelma Moses Forwood; aunt, Patricia (Russ) White; uncle, Lance (Luanne) Dye; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 ///@ 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 501 Cedar, Anaconda.