Tinch Ramey

Tinch Ramey

April 26th, 1959 - January 23rd, 2021

Tinch Ramey, 61, passed away at home in Layton Ut on January 23rd, 2021. Tinch was born in Butte, Mt., April 26th, 1959 to Frank and June Ramey. Tinch was an amazing man! He had a huge heart, was hard working honest and loyal. Tinch long hauled for many years, he spent the last 15 yrs transporting heavy equipment for Morgan Pavement "his other family". Tinch is survived by his soul mate-fiance Kayla Oleson, daughter Desire Ramey, step children, Jillian Clements and James Polete, grand kids Destiny, Tala, Serenity Marquis; Tinch Ramey Harrington; Kimberly Bengtson McCarty and family. He is proceded in death by his parents Frank and June Ramey, his son, Tinch Ramey, brothers Butch, Danny and

Frank and nephews Frank Ramey and Jason Lawrence. Cremation has taken place.


Published by The Montana Standard on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
30 Entries
It´s been a year now, it seems like just yesterday you were calling me to tell me you are on your way home from work. I think about you every single day a million times a day. I just wanted to share some more precious pictures for anyone who wants. I love you Babe.... Forever and a day. My heart and soul will always belong to you and no one else.
Kayla
Family
February 8, 2022
We were so glad to have known you. You brought an infectious light into our family and you showed unbound less love to Kayla and her children. You will be very missed your love and humor were always contagious and we will miss you dearly.
Paula and Wayne
March 5, 2021
Jillian C
March 5, 2021
Jillian C
March 5, 2021
Jillian C
March 5, 2021
We miss you so much. our hearts hurt. there are some who bring a light in life so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light still remains and that was tinch. i will miss chatting with you and seeing the smile you always put on my mamas face rest easy. love you all
Jillian C
March 5, 2021
Kayla Oleson
March 4, 2021
Kayla Oleson
March 4, 2021
Kayla Oleson
March 4, 2021
Kayla Oleson
March 4, 2021
My best friend, love of my life. My heart is broken. We miss you so very much. I know you are around us, watching over us. I love you Tinch.
Kayla Oleson
March 4, 2021
RIP to one of the best friends a girl could of ever had at Butte High School. I will never forget your kindness along with that little flare of honreyness you had when needed. You will always have a special place in my heart. Soar high with angels friend. Love you always and forever.
Pam L Olson
March 2, 2021
God bless Tinch....can not believe it. As kids Tinch Frank and I along with cousin from Basin roamed the hills of Basin fishing and hiking....great memories ......rest in heaven old friend.....
Georgina Quintana
February 28, 2021
Oh my gosh I am so very saddened to read of Tinch's passing. I just cannot believe it. He was our next door neighbor growing up - such a good guy. His family was so very kind to my parents once us kids left home. I am so sorry for all of you. RIP dear buddy.
Charlene Conniston Warren
February 28, 2021
We´re so very sad to see that Tinch has passed away. We lived on Wharton Street for many years and Tinch and family were wonderful neighbors. Desire our love to you and your family. You´re all in our thoughts and prayers.
Ted and Jan Rask
February 27, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
February 27, 2021
See ya down the road Tinch
Rhett
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 30 of 30 results