Tinch Ramey

April 26th, 1959 - January 23rd, 2021

Tinch Ramey, 61, passed away at home in Layton Ut on January 23rd, 2021. Tinch was born in Butte, Mt., April 26th, 1959 to Frank and June Ramey. Tinch was an amazing man! He had a huge heart, was hard working honest and loyal. Tinch long hauled for many years, he spent the last 15 yrs transporting heavy equipment for Morgan Pavement "his other family". Tinch is survived by his soul mate-fiance Kayla Oleson, daughter Desire Ramey, step children, Jillian Clements and James Polete, grand kids Destiny, Tala, Serenity Marquis; Tinch Ramey Harrington; Kimberly Bengtson McCarty and family. He is proceded in death by his parents Frank and June Ramey, his son, Tinch Ramey, brothers Butch, Danny and

Frank and nephews Frank Ramey and Jason Lawrence. Cremation has taken place.