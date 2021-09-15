Verna Louise Cleverley, 76

April 25, 1945-September 11, 2021

Verna Louise Cleverley peacefully passed from this earth on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Verna was born in Hamilton, MT on April 25, 1945 to Barton and Louise Smith. She enjoyed her childhood alongside her older brother, Tom, living at Medicine Hot Springs near Sula, MT, where she spent many summers as a lifeguard. After graduating from Darby High School, she continued her education at Western Montana College in Dillon, MT, earning a Bachelor's in Education. Following a one year teaching venture at the one room school house in Millpoint, she met and married Roger Cleverley in August 1966. She quickly joined him in Yokosuka, Japan, where he was stationed with the Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War. Their daughter, Camy, was born overseas in 1969, and upon returning to Dillon, they added another daughter, Cary, to their happy family in 1973.

An active member of the Dillon community for many years, Verna was a member of many organizations including Jaycees, AAUW, and Parkview Acres Auxiliary. She spent countless hours volunteering. She was a Presbyterian Church school teacher, she helped out at the Barrett Hospital gift shop and at the front greeting desk, and most recently she helped organize several of the Festival of Trees fundraising events. One of the things that Verna enjoyed the most was serving as a Board Member for Pioneer Federal Savings and Loan.

Most importantly Verna was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She traveled from Boise to Browning to Billings and to the Badlands to watch her children and grandchildren compete. She called her daughters every day, she never forgot special occasions, she loved the holidays, she visited her friends often, she rarely missed a Beaver basketball game, she sent caring cards to many, and she loved her Thursday afternoon Coffee Girl get-togethers. Those who knew her will miss her beautiful smile, her level head, her humor, and above all her generosity, kindness and compassion.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Barton and Louise Smith, and her brother, Tom Smith. She leaves behind her husband, Roger Cleverley, her daughters Camy Paffhausen (Tom) and Cary Yensen (Chris), her grandchildren Emily Linder (JT), Mick Paffhausen (Paige), Cooper Fry, Addy Fry and Mark Yensen (Grace) and her great-grandchildren Madison Linder and Kale Linder, who she anxiously waited to arrive on September 6, 2021.

An open house will be held on Sunday, September 19, from 4-7 pm at Brundage Funeral Home in Dillon, MT. A private graveside service will take place on Monday, September 20, at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Dillon, MT. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent to the Montana Tech Mick Paffhausen Nursing Scholarhip or a charity of the donor's choice.