Vernon Dale Barkell
ABOUT
Chemawa Indian SchoolTwin Bridges High School

Vernon Dale Barkell

June 1, 1949-January 4, 2021

We lost a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Vern left us in an instant, leaving a lifetime of memories and laughter behind.

Vern was born to Betty (High) and Kenneth "Dale" Barkell. He grew up in Silver Star, Montana. An only child, he had a happy childhood surrounded by cousins and friends. Vern was a history and political buff since childhood. He participated in Boys State and student government in high school. Vern was in 4H for 12 years, culminating in a train trip to Washington, DC. He graduated from the University of Montana and returned to his alma mater, Twin Bridges High School, to teach history and government. Helping struggling students led to an interest in special education. He taught in Australia. His time there led to lifelong friendships and many stories to share. He then taught in Oregon and Montana. He earned a MS in Special Education from Eastern Montana College. Vern began his administration career in Chinook, where he met Dannette Evans. They married in 1981 and moved to Billings, where Vern was Director of Yellowstone//West Cooperative. He received an Award of Excellence from Eastern Montana College, was named Montana Special Educator of the Year, and received a National Exemplary Program award. The family moved to Oregon when Vern accepted a position at Willamette ESD as a Special Services Coordinator, where he served for 16 years. He then became a Special Education Coordinator at Chemawa Indian School. In retirement, he mentored student teachers at George Fox University. He became active in party politics and finally became an elected official as a party committee person.

Vern leaves behind his wife, Dannette, and children Clark (Ruth) Barkell, Lauren Barkell, Leah Barkell, and grandchildren Kenneth Barkell and Otis Barkell. Vern gained sisters and a brother in Dannette's family; Denise (Tucker) Grills, Deanna Phillips, Doreen (Tim) Nicholas, and Doug (Betty) Evans. He was Uncle Vern to Dannette's many nieces. Through his life, he was devoted to his faith and was active in leadership at Grace United Methodist Church (Billings) and First United Methodist Church (Salem). He was known for warmly greeting everyone that attended the MICAH worship service. He was preceded in death by his parents and by Dannette's parents, Howard and Gayle Evans.

Vern was known for his warmth and humor. Those that he supervised refer to him as the "best boss ever" and remember him as a mentor who worked hard with focus on priorities and with humor. He worked hard and had fun doing it. He is remembered as a fierce champion of young people with disabilities. Family, friends, and co-workers will miss his humor, stories, warmth, and antics. He was a University of Montana fan, a true Griz, and enjoyed that he shared this passion with the Evans family.

He was a great dad and loved every minute of driving the van to dances and events and attending swim meets, football games, marching band competitions, youth group events, and every activity of his children. He was a founding member of Yellowstone International Adoptive Families, where he and Dannette coordinated many fun gatherings. He loved taking his children on vacations and to museums. He loved to grill for friends and family, telling stories with a glass of wine in hand. He enjoyed going to summer concerts, Broadway musicals and comedy shows with friends and family. He adored spending time with his grandchildren.

Our Vern was unique. His genuine kindness and friendliness do not live in anyone the way they did in him. His gentle sense of humor and constitution to do what he thought was right always made us proud. He was generous with his love. No one will ever replace him.

Interment will be at the Silver Star Cemetery. Donations are requested in his memory to Family Building Blocks or Special Olympics Montana. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to gather.

"Example is not the main thing in influencing others. It is the only thing". Albert Schweitzer


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out through the University of Montanan magazine that Vern had passed. Vern and I were good friends at the U, but after I married before my senior year we lost contact. I will always remember his smile. I am so sorry for your loss, I know he his looking down at you and smiling knowing how much you met to him.
Don Murphy
Friend
September 16, 2021
I wouldn´t be where and who I am now if not for Vern and his family in my life. He was a wonderfully supportive mentor and a fun and generous friend. I am so grateful for him and his family in my life and miss him dearly.
Joey Light
Friend
June 27, 2021
Vern was the best friend, colleague and person any person could ask for. His sense of humor , genuine kindness and compassion were not rivaled. He was a " Griz" through and through. His intellect although always downplayed by himself was sharp and to the point. He was the epitome of a small town kid who could fit in and compete on any level playing field. His laugh and smile will line the halls of our memories forever. RIP.
Kelly Evans
Friend
April 5, 2021
I loved Vern and all he stood for. He was the epitome of a wonderful human being. He was an amazing supervisor ( always fair to parents, students, and those he supervised. What I know he has made the world a better place for all.
I hope the hole in your hearts will soon be replaced with wonderful memories.
Chris Keese-Ferguson
Chris Keese-Ferguson
Coworker
March 30, 2021
Vernon was my American Government teacher my senior year of high school in Twin Bridges. I still remember things he taught us and what a good person he was. May your family be blessed with peace and comfort!
Joyann Lott Breakall
March 30, 2021
Sorry to hear about Vern I´ve known him and his mom and dad for my entire life ... I loved visiting with him when I´d run into him ... he´ll be missed by all of us that knew him .. my condolences to his family.. RIP Vern
Ralph Sweet
March 29, 2021
I have fond memories of Sunday dinners in Silver Star. While parents gathered inside all the cousins were outside playing frizbe or touch football. Vern always made sure that even the younger cousins could play. Even then he was a very caring person. Anyone who was lucky enough to have him in their lives will always remember him fondly. R.I.P cousin.
Tammy Barkell Hagle
March 28, 2021
I have so many warm memories of Vern
Sheri Pogue
March 28, 2021
I will never forget all of our high school adventures. RIP Vernon
JoAnn benderli
March 28, 2021
Mr. Barkell, as I remember when I was in highschool, taught typing on the old typewriters. He was a great teacher just wish I paid more attention. Blessing of wonderful memories to his family and friends
Donna Mantha
March 28, 2021
