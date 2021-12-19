Menu
Vincent Thomas Giamona
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021

Vincent Thomas Giamona, 36

April 5, 1985-August 9, 2021

Vincent Thomas Giamona died tragically on Monday, August 9, 2021 at the age of 36 while enjoying the beauty, peace and comfort that his forever home brought him.

Vince is survived by his fiancee, Andrew Padula and their fur-babies Luna, Oliver & Winston; his parents, Ginger & Tommy Gothro, Les & Carol Giamona; his sister, Jessie (Brian) Podolinsky, his nephew & niece, Cooper & Layla Podolinsky; his Nana, Julie Winston; numerous aunts, uncles & cousins, The Hubber Family, The Winston Family, The Palmer Family, The Giamona Family; and many, many friends and loved ones who were like family. He has now joined his Papa, Jim Winston, dancing in heaven.

Vince was born in Billings, Montana on April 5, 1985 to Ginger & Les. He graduated from Spokane Falls Community College with an Associates Degree. He loved people so much and spent numerous years in the service industry before finding his true calling in sales with his kind heart and genuine passion of truly connecting with anyone and everyone he met. On February 22, 2020, he asked the love of his life, Andrew, to spend forever with him.

Vince was a devoted fur-baby dad, had a wanderlust personality who loved to travel and meet as many new people as he could. He loved to learn and research anything and everything. He had the biggest heart and cared about anyone he encountered. Anyone who had the privilege of meeting Vince loved him and his bright, beautiful, magnetic personality drawing people to him. He was at his happiest when he was entertaining others or spending time in his showcased garden at, he and Andrew's forever home in Poulsbo. He had a special gift to make others feel welcomed and loved the first moment they met him. When people were in Vince's presence they were always smiling or laughing. Vince will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who had the opportunity to know and love him.

Due to increase cases of COVID-19 this fall a celebration of life will be held in Butte, Montana in the Spring of 2022. An update will be posted at a later date.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 19, 2021.
What a heartbreak. Vince was so incredibly special; such a fun and vibrant person. I adored him since the day we met (so long ago in school) and am so grateful I got to see him in Seattle over the years. My sincerest and deepest condolences <3
Emily Nokes
January 3, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May his memories hold dear in your hearts. Prayers to all of Vince's family & Friends (((hugs)))
Janice Muniiz
December 21, 2021
Jessie, Please know you and your family have been in my thoughts since receiving word about Vince last summer. Growing up at Sandy's B's with you and Vince, I remember how close you two were as siblings. Please know you're in my thoughts! ~Jen
Jennifer (Williams) Van Syckle
December 20, 2021
Ginger, Tommy & family, we are so very sorry for the passing of your beautiful son, Vince. Such an inspiration to all who knew him. Love & prayers to all the families.
Carolyn Fogerty
December 19, 2021
Ginger and Les I am so sorry about your loss you are in heart and prayers.
Jamie Seymour
December 19, 2021
Vince was on my kindergarten class at Margaret Elementary in Butte Montana. He was an amazing student with an outstanding personality . I will never forget his magnetic smile. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this very sad time.
Sherry Flamand
December 19, 2021
