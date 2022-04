Giamono

GIAMONA- Celebration of Life for Vincent Giamona, April 9, 2022, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Butte Brewery Company, 465 E Galena St, Butte, MT 59701. Join us as we celebrate and remember the life of our Vinnie who was taken too soon. It'll be a very informal gathering where you can share stories and memories amongst yourselves and have a good time the way Vince would have wanted you to. We will also celebrate his first birthday in heaven and make a toast with a few of his favorite wines.