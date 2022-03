Walter Julian Conell, 86

September 21, 1935 - March 7, 2022

Walter Julian Conell, 86, of Helena, Montana passed away Monday, March 7, 2022. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com. There will be an interment of his cremains and graveside service at 1pm on Friday, April 1st, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery with a reception to follow.