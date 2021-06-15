WAYNE "BAPA" ESTEP, 78

November 10, 1942-June 11, 2021

Wayne Estep "Bapa" passed away at home on June 11, 2021.

Wayne was born in Helena on November 10, 1942, to Joe Estep and Anna (Glaser) Estep. He moved to Butte in 1950 and attended local schools and graduated from Butte High School.

Wayne married Linda Seiler in 1961 and they remained married until her death in 2005. They had three children, Wes, Cathy, and Pam.

Bapa was a genuine, loyal, humble man. He never said a bad word about anyone, and we can all say no one has said a bad word about him. He was a long time Shriner and made many lifelong friends.

Bapa's greatest joys in life were his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is immensely proud of all of them and their accomplishments. Bapa was a master carpenter. He worked for various companies throughout his career, including his own Estep Construction. He built many houses over the years, but his greatest achievements are the ones he built for his children and close family and friends. Bapa was always the man who showed up. He used his talent in building until his very last day.

Wayne was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He spent a lot of his time hunting with family and friends. He had many successful hunts over the years, but his greatest hunt is his record Boone and Crocket elk he took in 1966.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, his wife of 44 years, his best friend and brother-in-law Marty and sister-in-law Wilma.

Wayne is survived by his children Wes (Claire), Cathy Svejkovsky, Pam (Bob) Chamberlin, sisters Deeanna (Gerry) Larson, Vickie Estep, brother Don (Lamilla), brother-in-law Dan (Carol) Sieler, grandchildren Kelly, Derek (Abby), Alli (Conor), Ryan, and Vinnie, great grandchildren Izabell, Lilly, and Chamber. As well as numerous nieces and nephews, and dear friends Mark McGivern (Kim), Norm (Patsy) Jensen, Jim (Judy) Lawrence.

Funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday June 16th and 11 AM at Holy Spirit Church, with a reception following at the Bert Mooney Airport.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Shriners, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ronald McDonald Home of Missoula, or a charity of donor's choice.

Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.

"So there"