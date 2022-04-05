William Bork, 84

August 20, 1937-February 20, 2022

William (Bill) Gustave Bork of Queen Creek, Arizona, died on February 20, 2022, at the age of 84 from complications following a heart attack. Bill was born in Amsterdam, New York, on August 20, 1937, to Ethel (Fonda) and John C. Bork, and moved to Butte, Montana with his family as a young boy, where he lived until 1972. During that time his father owned and operated the Bork Poster Service, which managed the billboards all across Montana. Bill graduated from Butte High School in the class of 1955 and attended the University of Montana for a year. He married Edwina J. Steward on January 18, 1958, and together they shared two daughters Barbara b. 1958 and Julianne b. 1969. Bill served his country in the United States Army during the period 1961-1963, spending some time in Germany. Bill and Edwina divorced in 1972, after which he moved to Boulder, Montana, where he met and later married Arleen Stott on October 17, 1973, and together raised her two daughters DeeAnn and Libby. Bill and Arleen would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this year. Bill began his career as a highway engineer in in 1956 working for the State of Montana Highway Department as a Field Project Engineer and served in this capacity for 30 years until he retired in 1986. He was responsible for several major interstate construction projects in the Butte, Boulder, and Garrison areas during that period. He then worked another 28 years for Jacobs Engineering as Senior Quality Assurance Construction Field Inspector in Utah, Arizona, and California until his retirement in 2015, most notably contributing to the reconstruction of portions of I-15 near Salt Lake City in preparation for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Bill was highly respected throughout his 58-year career for his engineering and project management skills. Bill was also an avid amateur golfer over the years, and after he could no longer golf himself, followed closely the professional golfers, keeping track of their statistics. After marrying Arleen, Bill joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in various capacities. Bill was a very social guy and had strong ties to the friends he grew up with in Butte. Many of those people also lived in Arizona in later life, and he was able to stay connected to them through a Montana men's group. He had a knack of running into people he knew or people from Butte wherever he went, whether it was the doctor's office in California or a golf course in Arizona. Bill was preceded in death by parents John and Ethel Bork; grandson Jacob Stuart; and his former wife, Edwina Steward. He is survived by his wife Arleen Bork and daughters DeeAnn (Eric) Trisler, Libby (Lee) Stuart; daughters Barbara (Tom) Alt and Julianne (Troy) Wright; grandchildren Angela (Kris) Wicks, Derek Fischer, Dr. Mica McGriggs, Savannah Stuart, Taylor (Deddrick) Harris, Dane Stuart; siblings Donna Fry, Dick Bork, Bob (Connie) Bork, Judy (Darryl) Scott, and Linda Knievel; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on February 28, 2022 at the San Tan Memorial Gardens at Schnepf Farms, in Queen Creek, Arizona, where Bill was laid to rest. Memorial donations in his name may be made to a charity of your choice.