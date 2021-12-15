William (Bill) Forhan, 74

March 20, 1947 November 21, 2021

Bill was owner and publisher of NCW Media Newspapers in Washington. Born March 20, 1947, Butte, MT. to Rudi and Alice (Mehrens) Forhan, both deceased. Survivors are his wife, Carol (Johnson). They were former residents and graduates of Butte High School, 1965. Son, David (Britney Nielson), granddaughters, Myla, Aydin and Zynnia, Olympia, WA., Son, Michael (Amber Holeman), granddaughter, Lorelai and grandson, Ronan of Bremerton, WA. Sisters, Gayle (Dale) Schendzielos, Casa Grande, AZ. Diane DuBose, Murfreesboro, TN. Brother Edward (Cami) Forhan of Clayton, CA. and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins. Memorial service will be on December 18, 1 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 222 Cottage, Cashmere, WA. 98815. A family and friends service will take place this summer at his favorite fishing hole, Rock Creek near Phillipsburg, MT.