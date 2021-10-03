William Richard "Rick" Gow, 71

January 19, 1950-September 19, 2021

William "Rick" Gow passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 19, 2021 into the arms of his savior Jesus Christ. He was born on Jan. 19, 1950 to Robert and Betty (Weber) Gow in Missoula, MT. He joined brothers Jerry and Jim and sister Betty Jo and later welcomed brother George. He married Peggy Wohlers on Sept. 22, 1978, and they would have celebrated 43 years together this year. They were blessed with two daughters, Becky and Jessie. Rick loved his family dearly, and his daughters were his pride and joy. His eyes would light up whenever they were around, and he was so proud of their accomplishments.

He grew up in Bonner, MT, attending Bonner Grade School and Missoula Sentinel High School. He graduated as a Medical Technician from the Medical Institute on Minnesota and was certified as a Clinical Laboratory Scientist by the National Certification Agency for Medical Laboratory Personnel in 1976. He was also a Radiologic Technologist. Rick and Peggy made their home in Deer Lodge, MT, where he worked at Powell County Memorial Hospital, the Deer Lodge Clinic, and was an EMT. Rick also worked at White Sulphur Springs Hospital and finished his career at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT. Rick was a dedicated and loyal servant in the healthcare field. He never missed a day of work, even when MacDonald Pass was closed to everyone but him.

All who knew Rick knew him as a kind and generous man and a loyal friend. He was welcoming to everyone, going out of his way to make sure people felt cared for. He loved hunting and fishing (ice fishing and paddle fishing), especially with his nephews and good friends Stan Smith, Al Lowery, Gerald Cavanagh, Jimmy Magone, Fred Kuchinski and anyone else who wanted to go. He enjoyed watching football and baseball. He loved spending time with his grandsons Kaden and Ashton, especially playing chess and panning for sapphires with them. He took up gardening after he retired and, true to his nature, loved sharing produce with family and friends. Rick's quiet and gentle presence will be missed by many.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry, Jim, and George; nephews Donnie Hummer and Harold Gow; brothers-in-law Joe Wohlers and Donald Wohlers; and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife Peggy, daughters Becky (Dominic) Denty and Jessie (Chris Weisenfels); grandsons Kaden and Ashton Denty; sister Betty Jo (Jack) Hummer; sisters-in -law Jan (Dave) Bluford and Sandy (Jack) Gehring; several nephews and nieces and cousins; and dog, Bella.

A celebration of Rick's life will be held on Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church, 306 Montana Ave., Deer Lodge, MT; a reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Please dress casually. Face masks are optional. Memorials can be made to Christ Fellowship Church, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek Rd. Missoula, MT 59808, or donor's choice.

