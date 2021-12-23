Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William George Harris III
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

William George Harris III, 42

February 24, 1979 - December 19, 2021

William George Harris III lost his life in Butte on Sunday evening, December 19, 2021. He was born in Anaconda, Saturday, February 24, 1979 to William George and Sharon (Puccinelli) Harris. He attended schools in Anaconda and was a client of BSW. William loved to build model cars, loved his dogs, had a huge heart and was just one of the nicest guys you could know. He participated in Special Olympics and is preceded in death by his father, William George Harris II. Survivors include his mother, Sharon Grantham of Anaconda, brothers, Vince Harris and Jason Puccinelli both of Butte, his grandmother, Rose Puccinelli of Anaconda and his niece and nephew, Izabelle Vandermeulen and Thadyus Harris.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will take place in Anaconda next summer and will be announces. His ashes will be interred with his father and grandfather. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Bill was my best friend my protector my secret keeper my hero. I'm so thankful I met him,he saved my life so many times and didn't even know it. Heaven is so lucky to have him...
Tiffannny Old.Person
Friend
February 7, 2022
Bill you be missed tremendously! I will cherish our memories together. Prayers out to the family.
Lori
Friend
December 27, 2021
Bill, you'll always be a very good part of our memories. You were family to us and ours. I love you always Char
Char&Greg Franks
Family
December 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ron D Pelzman
Work
December 24, 2021
Sharon and family, Thinking of you and wishing you warm memories to comfort you during this tragic time. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Bill and Rosemary Bisch
Family
December 24, 2021
So sorry for the tragic loss. My heart and prayers to the family and his many friends
Pauletta Lavelle
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results