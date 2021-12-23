William George Harris III, 42

February 24, 1979 - December 19, 2021

William George Harris III lost his life in Butte on Sunday evening, December 19, 2021. He was born in Anaconda, Saturday, February 24, 1979 to William George and Sharon (Puccinelli) Harris. He attended schools in Anaconda and was a client of BSW. William loved to build model cars, loved his dogs, had a huge heart and was just one of the nicest guys you could know. He participated in Special Olympics and is preceded in death by his father, William George Harris II. Survivors include his mother, Sharon Grantham of Anaconda, brothers, Vince Harris and Jason Puccinelli both of Butte, his grandmother, Rose Puccinelli of Anaconda and his niece and nephew, Izabelle Vandermeulen and Thadyus Harris.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will take place in Anaconda next summer and will be announces. His ashes will be interred with his father and grandfather. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.