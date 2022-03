I´m on crutches making my way in Walmart, and here comes Bill, on crutches. We started laughing before we got close enough to say hello. I´d had hip surgery. Bill had fallen from the garage rafters, after hanging on until he could no longer. I´m going to miss a guy who could laugh about his own misfortune, and make you feel better about your own.

Mick Cavanaugh Friend December 16, 2021