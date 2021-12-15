Menu
William "Wild Bill" Kelly
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

William "Wild Bill" Kelly, 86

November 23, 1935-December 7, 2021

William "Wild Bill" Kelly passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at St. James Hospital.

Bill was born on November 23, 1935, in Butte, Montana to Goldie Bee and Walter J. Kelly. He attended Sherman School and later Butte High School.

At a young age, Bill began working in the mines. On January 6, 1959, Bill joined the military where he trained at Fort Lewis, Washington, and later served in Germany. He went on to be a helicopter mechanic in Fort Eustis, Virginia. He was honorably discharged in March of 1962. Bill then went on to start Kelly's Body Shop in 1964 where he later met the love of his life, "Birdie," who he married in 1965. He ran Kelly's Body Shop as a talented body man for over 37 years until retirement in 2001.

His favorite past times were spent with family and friends at his house near the Moulton Reservoir. He loved telling stories and sharing poems that he lived his life by; he enjoyed being around animals, especially his three dogs named Kelly, always having a soft spot for them. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed anything outdoors.While he enjoyed taking his grandchildren for rides in his convertible and attending their sporting events, he also instilled a good work ethic in them. Bill was always the life of the party, never wanting to leave the dance floor. Overall, he was a kind, giving, smart, strong, and hardworking man.

Bill was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; mother and father, Goldie Bee and Walter Kelly; wife, Mary Frances "Birdie" Kelly, nee McGarvey; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Specs McGarvey; brothers-in-law Jim McGarvey and Fred Bull; niece, Monique Ouellette; and nephew, Timothy McGarvey; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Among these people were also many special friends who are waiting for him.

Surviving relatives include daughter Teri (Jim) Woog; son, Bill (Darcy) Kelly; daughter, Kim (Todd) Miller; grandchildren Kash William and Billy Bonney Kelly, Shane Jude Miller, and Jacob James and Zachary William Woog; brother, Tom (Helen) Kelly; sister, Joyce Ouellette; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Bull and JoAnn (Jimmy) Harris; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

Celebration of life will be held Thursday, December 16 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
MT
Dec
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick’s Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I recently met Bill at the Helsinki as he was introduced as a legend to me. I was fortunate to meet Bill and give my heartfelt condolences to the family. God Bless.
Philip Hannifin
Friend
December 27, 2021
Bill and Darcy: I am so sorry to hear about Bill. He was such a great guy. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Pattie Kingston
December 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Bill was a kind guy and fun to be around. Rest In Peace my friend. Tell we meet again.
Bob (little MaGoo) McLaughlin
Friend
December 20, 2021
Bill, Darcy, and family, we are so sorry for your loss. May all your wonderful memories comfort you at this difficult time. You are all in our hearts and prayers. Cherie and Dick
Cherie Garlish
December 16, 2021
I´m on crutches making my way in Walmart, and here comes Bill, on crutches. We started laughing before we got close enough to say hello. I´d had hip surgery. Bill had fallen from the garage rafters, after hanging on until he could no longer. I´m going to miss a guy who could laugh about his own misfortune, and make you feel better about your own.
Mick Cavanaugh
Friend
December 16, 2021
Such a great guy!! He'll be greatly missed by all that knew him. I know he & Birdie are having a dancing great time Love & prayers to the family
Carolyn Fogerty
Friend
December 15, 2021
see ya kel! sympathy to the family
Bryan Seidita
Friend
December 15, 2021
My thoughts & prayers to Bill's family & Friends,
He was one of the nicest guys you will ever meet. May his memories hold dear in your hearts. Rest in peace Bill. He is reunited with the love of his life Birdie and together they will be watching over all of you with love & pride. (((hugs)))
Janice Muniz
Acquaintance
December 14, 2021
Kelly family, So many memories to hold close . Each of you are in my prayers, sending love .
Renee Keith
Friend
December 13, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Your father was a great guy, and I'm sure he will be missed. You are in my prayers. Linda Albright
Linda Albright
December 13, 2021
