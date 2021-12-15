William "Wild Bill" Kelly, 86

November 23, 1935-December 7, 2021

William "Wild Bill" Kelly passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at St. James Hospital.

Bill was born on November 23, 1935, in Butte, Montana to Goldie Bee and Walter J. Kelly. He attended Sherman School and later Butte High School.

At a young age, Bill began working in the mines. On January 6, 1959, Bill joined the military where he trained at Fort Lewis, Washington, and later served in Germany. He went on to be a helicopter mechanic in Fort Eustis, Virginia. He was honorably discharged in March of 1962. Bill then went on to start Kelly's Body Shop in 1964 where he later met the love of his life, "Birdie," who he married in 1965. He ran Kelly's Body Shop as a talented body man for over 37 years until retirement in 2001.

His favorite past times were spent with family and friends at his house near the Moulton Reservoir. He loved telling stories and sharing poems that he lived his life by; he enjoyed being around animals, especially his three dogs named Kelly, always having a soft spot for them. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed anything outdoors.While he enjoyed taking his grandchildren for rides in his convertible and attending their sporting events, he also instilled a good work ethic in them. Bill was always the life of the party, never wanting to leave the dance floor. Overall, he was a kind, giving, smart, strong, and hardworking man.

Bill was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; mother and father, Goldie Bee and Walter Kelly; wife, Mary Frances "Birdie" Kelly, nee McGarvey; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Specs McGarvey; brothers-in-law Jim McGarvey and Fred Bull; niece, Monique Ouellette; and nephew, Timothy McGarvey; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Among these people were also many special friends who are waiting for him.

Surviving relatives include daughter Teri (Jim) Woog; son, Bill (Darcy) Kelly; daughter, Kim (Todd) Miller; grandchildren Kash William and Billy Bonney Kelly, Shane Jude Miller, and Jacob James and Zachary William Woog; brother, Tom (Helen) Kelly; sister, Joyce Ouellette; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Bull and JoAnn (Jimmy) Harris; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

Celebration of life will be held Thursday, December 16 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church.