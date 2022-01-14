William LeVeaux, 87

June 19, 1934 - January 3, 2022

William (Bill) was born to William Perkins II and Geraldine Audrey (Wilson) LeVeaux. His schooling was in Butte, Montana. After high school he owned his own log truck and with his big horse(white) logged and hauled logs to the Anaconda Mining Company. From there he began driving for Safeway and Garrett Freight. Due to illness of one of his sons he stopped long haul trucking and worked for Silver Bow County driving a truck. He was married to Alice Lanch, they had four boys, William A LeVeaux, Daniel LeVeaux who preceded him in death, Robert J. LeVeaux and Michael LeVeaux. Bill and Alice later divorced. Bill married Marian Kalarchik in 1971. He has three stepdaughters, Nancy L. Hagaman, Margaret (Peggy) Kauppinen and Sandra E McDonald. He has 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. William and Marian moved to Port Angeles in 1972 where he worked in the logging industry and was an owner and operator of log trucks. He also owned LeVeaux Pellet Stoves and Fuel. He retired at the same time as his wife in 2003. They owned a small farm on Freshwater Bay raising registered polled Hereford cows. Bill enjoyed having a big garden and growing tomatoes in his greenhouse. No service has been planned at this time.