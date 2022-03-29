William C. "Bill" Maunder, 87

September 30, 1934-March 22, 2022

Mr. William Charles "Bill" Maunder passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home in Anaconda. He was born in Butte Saturday, September 30, 1934 to Albert and Viola (LaPal) Maunder.

Bill grew up in Butte's Finn Town attending the Webster-Garfield School and graduating from Butte High School. He worked delivering groceries for his uncle Fred who's store was located on Quartz Street where the archives parking lot is located now. He also worked at the YMCA bowling alley when he was in 7th grade setting pins with his friend Bob Roberts. He lived in California briefly where he worked for Alamied Oil and delivered mail. Bill worked at several jobs in Butte. He worked at Montana Hardware and the Clyde E. Wee Concentrator, drove for Owl Cab and retired from the Butte Bus Lines after 21 years behind the wheel.

Bill married the love of his live, Alberta "Carol" Wyatt on May 18, 1958 in Trinity Methodist Church and together they raised four children. Carol preceded him in death on Friday, April 13, 2018. He is also preceded by his parents and his son, Dean A. Maunder who passed away April 30, 1976, his brother-in-law, Les Wyatt and Carol's parents, Rita and Francis Wyatt.

Bill was an avid model and Hot Wheels collector, was recognized in the newspaper for his collection of miniatures and was an artist for the Rex Allen and Roy Rogers Fan Clubs. He loved Butte history and most things western. He also had an extensive western belt buckle collection.

Bill is survived by his daughters and son-in-law: Cathy Maunder of Anaconda, Denise and Jeremy Lee of Butte, son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Lisa Maunder of Butte, grandchildren: Chelsea and Erik Eichner, Brandon, Zachary and Kalei Maunder, Justin and Jordan Lee. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren: Tessa Sloan, Jaymalyn Pickett and Adlee Moline, his sister-in-law, Helen Wyatt and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Maunder's remains are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where friends may call Thursday, March 31st beginning at 5 o'clock. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home, Friday, April 1st at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

A special thank you goes out to Pintlar Hospice for kind and gentle care given to Bill in his final days. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.