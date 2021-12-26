William "Bill" Parnell, 79

November 24, 1942-December 18, 2021

It is with sadness of heart that we must announce the death of our beloved William "Bill" Parnell. He was born to Carl and Grace Parnell November 24, 1942 and he lived the majority of his life in Butte. He died December 18th surrounded by his family.

Bill married Sharon Schumacher on September 18, 1965 and she survives. Bill played a large role in the life of many people, he was a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and a friend to many. His quick wit and antics were special to many people which to his family made him even more loved.

Bill was self employed for many years and the last few years worked side by side with his son Jarred at All in One contracting.

Bill not only loved his family but enjoyed being with his friends at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Bill dedicated his life to Jehovah God 49 years ago along with his wife and he found comfort from the Bible in knowing that there will come a time when those who fall asleep in death will be raised to life here on earth where their physical bodies will be whole and complete. These thoughts sustained him for many years while he suffered with his disabilities and illness.

Bill loved God's creation so much that he spent a lot of time going for 4 wheeler rides, back country road rides in his favorite truck, camping and fishing and especially snow plowing and sweeping parking lots.

Bill had two siblings. Linda (Chuck deceased) Storey of Bothell, Washington and Carol (Gerald) Pushard of Butte, Montana.Survivors of Bills family include besides his wife and best friend Sharon, Hayley (Bill) Park, Janel (Dave) Archer of Buffalo, Wyoming, Tiffany (Ron) Steinborn, Justin (Jennifer) Parnell, Bethany (Ron) Zeiler, and Jarred (Cherri) Parnell all of Butte along with 14 grandchildren (with one deceased) and 10 great grandchildren and another baby boy to be born in May 2022 as well as Gayle and Shelia Schuamcher (sister-in-laws) and numerous nieces and nephew's along with other extended family members.

He will be missed by many and never forgotten.

The family would like to thank Senior Solutions Hospice Care as well as Libby, Abby, Heather and especially Julie Tresider for the tender care she provided during the last few hours of Bills life. The family would also like to thank Dan McGrath for being there for the support he gave to the family.

Services will be conducted on Tuesday December 28th at Duggan Dolan Mortuary viewing will be at 9 AM and services at 10 AM. Celebration on life to follow services at The Depot on S. Arizona in Butte, MT. Out of respect for Bill, please wear you finest bib overalls.

"We love you dad, see you the morning"