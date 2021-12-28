Bill to your family you have left a legacy of hard work, dedication, love not only for your family but to all others you would meet. You showed them how to live their best life by living yours and teaching respect for all. Your passing will leave a large hole in their lives however you have left them with a village of people who will be there if they ever need anything. For you the family keep all the great memories you all shared to get you through the tough times. He may be gone but I'm sure you will feel his presence each and every day. With sympathy, Carl and LaVonne Johnson

LaVonne Johnson Friend December 27, 2021