Sending love, thoughts and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time. I & (Joe) have treasured memories of when we were in our teens and when you & Bill married. Grateful and blessed we were able to get together this summer. May all your wonderful memories give you comfort. God Bless you and your family.
Karolee Quilici
Friend
December 27, 2021
Bill to your family you have left a legacy of hard work, dedication, love not only for your family but
to all others you would meet. You showed them how to live their best life by living yours and teaching respect for all. Your passing will leave a
large hole in their lives however you have left them with a village of people who will be there if they ever need anything. For you the family keep all the great memories you all shared to get you through the tough times. He may be gone but I'm sure you will feel his presence each and every day.
With sympathy, Carl and LaVonne Johnson
LaVonne Johnson
Friend
December 27, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and loving thoughts are being sent to you all. I always remember the teasing glimmer in his eyes. A strong hand shake followed by a huge hug. I always looked forward to our visits. Sending huge hugs!!
Alethea (Adams) Shaw
December 27, 2021
Sharon, please accept our condolences to you and all your family.You and Bill shared so many memories and it was a life well lived. I know how much you all will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Carol and Ralph
Carol (Wall)Booth
December 27, 2021
Dennis and Jan White
December 27, 2021
What a loss... Such a wonderful man. I've never had a conversation with him that didn't go much longer than planned and left me a smarter and better person afterwards. God Bless you Bill and God Bless your family! I pray for them as they heal from this tremendous loss.
Jim Hash
Friend
December 24, 2021
What an inspirational husband and father! Forever in my heart, love you dadlove your “baby girl”