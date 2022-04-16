Menu
YVETTE SUSAN ANDERSON
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

YVETTE SUSAN ANDERSON

August 29, 1950 - March 30, 2022

Mrs. Yvette Susan Anderson passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at her home in Butte with her family at her side. She was born in Yuma, Arizona Tuesday, August 29, 1950 to Albert and Alice (Uribe) Mendivil. She attended schools in California and worked as a student teacher while she earned her degree from Delta College in Stockton, California.

Yvette married David Anderson on August 31, 1969 in Marysville, California and together they had two daughters.

She worked as a secretary for Safeway stores and she and Dave owned and operated the Sears Store in Butte. She also worked at Les Schwab Tire.

Yvette is survived by her husband, Dave Anderson of Butte, daughters and sons-in-law, Anissa and Eric Leininger of Belgrade, MT and Andrea and Bryan Sellers of New Mexico. Grandchildren include: Austin, Michael and Michelle Woodward, Alicia Galahan, Theresa and Laura Leininger. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Macy Galahan and AmberLynn Woodward, her brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Kathy Mendivil of California and a niece, Krystle Lolmaugh.

Cremation has taken place and entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Apr. 16, 2022.
