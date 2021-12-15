Yvonne Johns, 84

May 20, 1937-November 13, 2021

DEER LODGE – Surrounded by family, Kathryn "Yvonne" Johns passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 13, 2021, after suffering from a stroke that same day.

Yvonne was born to Edward William Schmidt and Ethel Armstrong Schmidt on May 20, 1937, in Whitehall. May 20 was a birthday she would later share with her granddaughter Patti.

Yvonne attended school in Anaconda and Twin Bridges graduating from Twin Bridges High School in 1955. Yvonne knew how to enjoy life, and always had a positive attitude. Her fun-loving ways, quick wit, kindness, and common sense would draw people near to her.

Although her stature was small, she was one of the toughest women ever. Being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis when she was only in her twenties, Yvonne suffered pain throughout most of her life and you never would know it, as she never complained and always worked hard at remaining active throughout her life with strength and determination.

Hobbies of Yvonne were playing the piano, sewing, fishing (drowning worms as she called it), and cooking. She also could fix anything from a broken lamp to a broken pipe. Her commonsense approach was amazing in how she could come up with solving problems.

Yvonne's true God given gift was her green thumb in gardening and creating beautiful flower gardens. She would be happy spending the entire sunny day digging in the dirt, planting and caring for flowers. We know she is at peace and very happy tending to the gardens in Heaven and we also know Heaven is more beautiful than ever with her in it.

Yvonne was a loving mother raising three children, Mike, Avalon and Rick. She was also instrumental in the lives and raising of two nieces and a nephew, Sonja, Natasha, and Adam Morris. Yvonne was a big part of her grandchildren's lives attending plays, equine and 4-H events, concerts, sporting events, and fixing lunch for them and their friends while they were in school.

Yvonne spent most of her life as a homemaker, but also worked and volunteered at various jobs throughout her life such as Intermountain Bus in Anaconda, an accounting firm, the Ranch Bar, Jacobson Greenhouse, and she spent several years planting and maintaining the beautiful flower gardens for the Deer Lodge Museums. She was also quick to lend a hand to the elderly as needed.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson Jacob Johns, her brother Ralph Schmidt and her sister Margaret Sharon Schmidt. Survivors include her children Mike (Lori) Johns of Deer Lodge, Avalon Kellough of Clinton, Rick (Terri) Johns of Helena, son-in-law Mike Kellough of Clinton, her grandchildren Patti (Danny) Faaborg, Jason (Carrie) Johns, Kyla (Luke) Johnson, Andrew Kellough, Brooklyn (Matthew) Blassic, Courtney Johns, and Myles Johns, six (6) great-grandchildren, her sister Lola Leonne Ouellette of Missoula, brother "Buddy" Lamar (Jane) Forvilly of Noti, Oregon, and Aard Voll of Anaconda and Canada who she always referred to as her adopted brother, her nieces and nephew Sonja "Toni" Morris, Natasha "Tosh" Morris, and Adam Morris, and numerous friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge, Saturday, December 18 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials can be made to the Shriner's Hospital (Baghdad Temple), Rialto Theatre in Deer Lodge, or Pintler Pets in Anaconda.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service are entrusted with Yvonne's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.