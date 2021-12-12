Zaleah Rae Thornton, Infant

December 1, 2021 – December 1, 2021

Zaleah (Zuh-Lee-Uh) Rae Thornton, Born December 1, 2021, most beautiful baby girl ever, we will say, grew her wings to fly high above us on December 1, 2021, although the actual date will, unfortunately, forever remain a heartbreaking mystery. Her story lives on through her brothers. She was and forever will be the world to them. She will also forever live on through her momma and daddy who miss her so very much. There is so much we want to say although the pain shines through as deep as ever.

Daddy had such big plans for you, teaching you how to swim and hugs, being daddy's little girl, protecting you, you would have loved fishing and camping and playing games, our nerf wars would have been crazy amazing, but this isn't goodbye. We are all living for you, baby girl. You are in heaven wrapped up in one of gramma's special blankets all warm and happy wanting everyone to be happy and not be sad but to rejoice because you will forever and for always be in our hearts.

Mommy had visions of pretty princess pink and sparkly times with you, snuggling up with her finishing sparkling puzzle piece to our family that we have been told looks just like mommy. A baby girl to finally be on her team against all of the boys. A perfect little princess to watch Little Mermaid and My Little Pony with while daddy and your brothers act like wild zoo animals downstairs laughing and making the perfect memories our family needed.

Your brothers were so excited to protect you and teach you all of the mischievous things that go on in our house. You are so loved and protected by them words can never explain and now we know you will be up flying high, as beautiful as can be in the sky watching closely over them.

If only we could give you one last kiss and one last hug it'd be the tightest bear hug in the world, our sweet, beautiful daughter.

We love you Zaleah Rae and your sweet, beautiful soul will forever live on through our spirits. Until we meet again, you sweet angel baby. Your absolutely perfect and adorable, sweet face will forever be imprinted in our minds and hearts, our baby girl.

Zaleah is survived by her parents, Zachary Thornton and Shelby Miller, and her brothers, Mason, Rykkan, and Zakiyus, as well as many other family members who will miss her so.

A private service will be held for Zaleah's family and friends. Memorial's in honor of Zaleah are encouraged to her family to offset any expenses as they navigate this difficult time or to the Ramsey Keller Memorial (a foundation that supports families experiencing infant death), 1445 Avenue B, Upper Level, Billings, MT 59102.

Please visit below offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Zaleah.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Zaleah and her family.